Friday, July 19, 2024
    England vs West Indies Live Score: West Indies score after 4 overs is 10/0

    By hindustantimes.com
    July 19, 2024 3:46 PM IST
    England vs West Indies Live Score: West Indies at 10/0 after 4 overs, Mikyle Louis at 3 runs and Kraigg Brathwaite at 7 runs
    Key Events
    England vs West Indies Live Score, 2nd Test of West Indies tour of England, 2024
    Day 1 Highlights :
    • England 50/1 in 4.2 overs
    • 2nd wkt Partnership: 50 off 23 balls between B Duckett (33) and O Pope (16)
    • B Duckett 8th Test fifty: 52 runs in 32 balls (11x4) (0x6)
    • Drinks: England 86/1 in 12.0 overs
    • England 100/1 in 17.5 overs
    • 2nd wkt Partnership: 100 off 105 balls between B Duckett (66) and O Pope (31)
    • O Pope dropped on 46 by A Athanaze in 25.5 overs
    • Lunch: England 134/2 in 26.0 overs
    • O Pope Test fifty: 50 runs in 81 balls (5x4) (1x6)
    • O Pope dropped on 54 by J Holder in 30.3 overs
    • England 152/3 in 31.0 overs
    • H Brook dropped on 24 by K Sinclair in 34.5 overs
    • 4th wkt Partnership: 52 off 41 balls between O Pope (21) and H Brook (30)
    • Drinks: England 198/3 in 39.0 overs
    • England 200/3 in 40.0 overs
    • O Pope 6th Test hundred: 103 runs in 143 balls (14x4) (1x6)
    • England 250/4 in 50.3 overs
    • 5th wkt Partnership: 50 off 58 balls between O Pope (35) and B Stokes (11)
    • Tea: England 259/4 in 53.0 overs
    • England 300/5 in 60.1 overs
    • B Stokes 32nd Test fifty: 50 runs in 71 balls (7x4) (0x6)
    • 6th wkt Partnership: 50 off 71 balls between B Stokes (34) and J Smith (14)
    • Drinks: England 341/5 in 70.0 overs
    • England 350/6 in 74.1 overs
    • New ball taken: England 397/8 in 86.1 overs
    • England 401/8 in 86.1 overs
    • Innings Break: England 416/10 in 88.3 overs
    • Stumps: England 416/10 in 88.3 overs
    Follow all the updates here:
    July 19, 2024 3:46 PM IST

    England vs West Indies Live Score: West Indies at 10/0 after 4 overs

    England vs West Indies Live Score:
    West Indies
    Mikyle Louis 3 (13)
    Kraigg Brathwaite 7 (11)
    England
    Gus Atkinson 0/3 (2)

    July 19, 2024 3:43 PM IST

    England vs West Indies Live Score: West Indies at 10/0 after 3 overs

    England vs West Indies Live Score:
    West Indies
    Kraigg Brathwaite 7 (11)
    Mikyle Louis 3 (7)
    England
    Chris Woakes 0/7 (2)

    July 19, 2024 3:38 PM IST

    England vs West Indies Live Score: West Indies at 7/0 after 2 overs

    England vs West Indies Live Score:
    West Indies
    Kraigg Brathwaite 5 (8)
    Mikyle Louis 2 (4)
    England
    Gus Atkinson 0/3 (1)

    July 19, 2024 3:34 PM IST

    England vs West Indies Live Score: West Indies at 4/0 after 1 overs

    England vs West Indies Live Score:
    West Indies
    Kraigg Brathwaite 4 (6)
    Mikyle Louis 0 (0)
    England
    Chris Woakes 0/4 (1)

    July 19, 2024 3:34 PM IST

    England vs West Indies Live Score: Kraigg Brathwaite smashed a Four on Chris Woakes bowling . West Indies at 4/0 after 0.5 overs

    England vs West Indies Live Score: FOUR! First boundary of this West Indian inning and they are underway! Woakes overpitches this time, and keeps it around off, Kraigg Brathwaite plants his front foot, gets in the line and creams it past the cover-point gap for a beautiful boundary.

    July 19, 2024 2:34 PM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd Test (Day2) of West Indies tour of England, 2024

    England vs West Indies Match Details
    2nd Test (Day2) of West Indies tour of England, 2024 between England and West Indies to be held at Trent Bridge, Nottingham at 03:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

