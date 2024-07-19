England vs West Indies Live Score: West Indies score after 4 overs is 10/0
- 31 Mins agoWest Indies at 10/0 after 4 overs
- 34 Mins agoWest Indies at 10/0 after 3 overs
- 39 Mins agoWest Indies at 7/0 after 2 overs
- 43 Mins agoWest Indies at 4/0 after 1 overs
- 43 Mins agoKraigg Brathwaite smashed a Four on Chris Woakes bowling . West Indies at 4/0 after 0.5 overs
- 43 Mins agoWelcome to the live coverage of 2nd Test (Day2) of West Indies tour of England, 2024
Day 1 Highlights :
- England 50/1 in 4.2 overs
- 2nd wkt Partnership: 50 off 23 balls between B Duckett (33) and O Pope (16)
- B Duckett 8th Test fifty: 52 runs in 32 balls (11x4) (0x6)
- Drinks: England 86/1 in 12.0 overs
- England 100/1 in 17.5 overs
- 2nd wkt Partnership: 100 off 105 balls between B Duckett (66) and O Pope (31)
- O Pope dropped on 46 by A Athanaze in 25.5 overs
- Lunch: England 134/2 in 26.0 overs
- O Pope Test fifty: 50 runs in 81 balls (5x4) (1x6)
- O Pope dropped on 54 by J Holder in 30.3 overs
- England 152/3 in 31.0 overs
- H Brook dropped on 24 by K Sinclair in 34.5 overs
- 4th wkt Partnership: 52 off 41 balls between O Pope (21) and H Brook (30)
- Drinks: England 198/3 in 39.0 overs
- England 200/3 in 40.0 overs
- O Pope 6th Test hundred: 103 runs in 143 balls (14x4) (1x6)
- England 250/4 in 50.3 overs
- 5th wkt Partnership: 50 off 58 balls between O Pope (35) and B Stokes (11)
- Tea: England 259/4 in 53.0 overs
- England 300/5 in 60.1 overs
- B Stokes 32nd Test fifty: 50 runs in 71 balls (7x4) (0x6)
- 6th wkt Partnership: 50 off 71 balls between B Stokes (34) and J Smith (14)
- Drinks: England 341/5 in 70.0 overs
- England 350/6 in 74.1 overs
- New ball taken: England 397/8 in 86.1 overs
- England 401/8 in 86.1 overs
- Innings Break: England 416/10 in 88.3 overs
- Stumps: England 416/10 in 88.3 overs
England vs West Indies Live Score: FOUR! First boundary of this West Indian inning and they are underway! Woakes overpitches this time, and keeps it around off, Kraigg Brathwaite plants his front foot, gets in the line and creams it past the cover-point gap for a beautiful boundary.
Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd Test (Day2) of West Indies tour of England, 2024
England vs West Indies Match Details
2nd Test (Day2) of West Indies tour of England, 2024 between England and West Indies to be held at Trent Bridge, Nottingham at 03:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.