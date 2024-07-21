England vs West Indies Live Score: 2nd Test (Day 4) of West Indies tour of England, 2024 to start at 03:30 PM

Live
July 21, 2024 2:34 PM IST
England vs West Indies Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd Test (Day 4) of West Indies tour of England, 2024. Match will start at 03:30 PM
Day 3 Highlights :
- 6th wkt Partnership: 50 off 63 balls between J Holder (17) and Da Silva (32)
- Drinks: West Indies 385/7 in 98.0 overs
- Da Silva 5th Test Fifty: 52 runs in 87 balls (7x4) (1x6)
- West Indies 404/9 in 103.5 overs
- 10th wkt Partnership: 53 off 70 balls between Da Silva (24) and S Joseph (29)
- West Indies 453/9 in 111.0 overs
- Innings Break: West Indies 457/10 in 111.5 overs
- Lunch: West Indies 457/10 in 111.5 overs
- England 50/1 in 8.3 overs
- 2nd wkt Partnership: 50 off 49 balls between B Duckett (15) and O Pope (33)
- Drinks: England 58/1 in 10.0 overs
- B Duckett 8th Test Fifty: 52 runs in 55 balls (8x4) (0x6)
- England 100/1 in 18.4 overs
- 2nd wkt Partnership: 100 off 110 balls between B Duckett (56) and O Pope (42)
- Tea: England 116/1 in 22.0 overs
- Rain Stoppage: England 116/1 in 22.0 overs
- O Pope 13th Test Fifty: 50 runs in 64 balls 6x4) (0x6)
- Change of ball: England 127/1 in 25.0 overs
- Referral 1 (27.2 ovs): B Duckett against WI (LBW) Unsuccessful (ENG: 2, WI: 3)
- England 150/3 in 29.5 overs
- Drinks: England 179/3 in 36.0 overs
- 4th wkt Partnership: 50 off 71 balls between J Root (20) and H Brook (29)
- England 200/3 in 41.4 overs
- H Brook 9th Test fifty: 51 runs in 62 balls (5x4) (0x6)
- 4th wkt Partnership: 100 off 132 balls between J Root (34) and H Brook (65)
- Stumps: England 248/3 in 51.0 overs
England vs West Indies Match Details
2nd Test (Day4) of West Indies tour of England, 2024 between England and West Indies to be held at Trent Bridge, Nottingham at 03:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.