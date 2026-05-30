England women bounce back to level T20I series

Chandigarh: Just when India women seemed to have England exactly where they wanted them, Freya Kemp arrived to change the script.

England's Amy Jones attempts to run out India's Harmanpreet Kaur during the second T20I in Bristol on Saturday. (AP)

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The young allrounder produced a stunning late blitz with the bat before returning to chip in with crucial wickets as England defeated India by 26 runs in the second T20 International at Bristol on Saturday, levelling the three-match series 1-1.

For nearly 18 overs, the contest belonged to India. England’s innings never quite gathered momentum despite starts from Danni Wyatt-Hodge (29), Amy Jones (28) and Alice Capsey (28). Every time a partnership threatened to develop, India found a way to break through with left-arm spinner Shree Charani again impressing. Her figures of 3/25 ensured England remained under pressure and at 126/5 after 17.3 overs, the hosts looked headed for a total that would have left India confident of chasing.

Then came the Kemp storm. Walking in during the closing stages, the left-hander unleashed an assault that transformed the match. Boundaries flowed at will as she hammered an unbeaten 39 off 13 deliveries (4x4, 2x6). Alongside Dani Gibson, who made 11*, she helped England score 42 runs from the last 15 balls to finish on 168/5.

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{{^usCountry}} That total suddenly looked far more imposing. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} That total suddenly looked far more imposing. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} India’s chase began brightly. Shafali Verma attacked from the outset, racing to 22 off 14 balls, while Smriti Mandhana looked fluent during her 32 off 25 deliveries. With Harmanpreet Kaur back after missing the opening game, India had the experience and firepower to challenge the target. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} India’s chase began brightly. Shafali Verma attacked from the outset, racing to 22 off 14 balls, while Smriti Mandhana looked fluent during her 32 off 25 deliveries. With Harmanpreet Kaur back after missing the opening game, India had the experience and firepower to challenge the target. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Yastika Bhatia’s steady 33 and Harmanpreet’s 28 off 22 balls kept India in contention through the middle overs. But the England bowlers never allowed the chase to gain momentum. Charlie Dean and Sophie Ecclestone controlled the scoring rate, ensuring the required run rate kept climbing. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Yastika Bhatia’s steady 33 and Harmanpreet’s 28 off 22 balls kept India in contention through the middle overs. But the England bowlers never allowed the chase to gain momentum. Charlie Dean and Sophie Ecclestone controlled the scoring rate, ensuring the required run rate kept climbing. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The decisive moment arrived when India opted to retire out Bhatia in the 15th over in search of acceleration. Instead of sparking a charge, the move triggered a collapse. Kemp struck immediately by dismissing Jemimah Rodrigues before Dean removed Richa Ghosh and Harmanpreet in quick succession. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The decisive moment arrived when India opted to retire out Bhatia in the 15th over in search of acceleration. Instead of sparking a charge, the move triggered a collapse. Kemp struck immediately by dismissing Jemimah Rodrigues before Dean removed Richa Ghosh and Harmanpreet in quick succession. {{/usCountry}}

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With wickets tumbling and pressure mounting, India’s challenge faded rapidly. Dean finished with 2/20, Lauren Bell 2/33 and Kemp capped a remarkable evening with 2/15.

The match had seemed evenly poised, but Kemp’s cameo and wickets ensured England’s fightback, setting up a winner-takes-all finale.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shalini Gupta ...Read More Shalini Gupta is a member of the Chandigarh sports team and has been a sports journalist for 10 years. She mainly writes on cricket. Read Less

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