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England women bounce back to level T20I series

Freya Kemp’s 39 off 13 balls and two wickets hand the hosts a 26-run win in the second game in Bristol

Updated on: May 30, 2026 11:24 pm IST
By Shalini Gupta
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Chandigarh: Just when India women seemed to have England exactly where they wanted them, Freya Kemp arrived to change the script.

England's Amy Jones attempts to run out India's Harmanpreet Kaur during the second T20I in Bristol on Saturday. (AP)

The young allrounder produced a stunning late blitz with the bat before returning to chip in with crucial wickets as England defeated India by 26 runs in the second T20 International at Bristol on Saturday, levelling the three-match series 1-1.

For nearly 18 overs, the contest belonged to India. England’s innings never quite gathered momentum despite starts from Danni Wyatt-Hodge (29), Amy Jones (28) and Alice Capsey (28). Every time a partnership threatened to develop, India found a way to break through with left-arm spinner Shree Charani again impressing. Her figures of 3/25 ensured England remained under pressure and at 126/5 after 17.3 overs, the hosts looked headed for a total that would have left India confident of chasing.

Then came the Kemp storm. Walking in during the closing stages, the left-hander unleashed an assault that transformed the match. Boundaries flowed at will as she hammered an unbeaten 39 off 13 deliveries (4x4, 2x6). Alongside Dani Gibson, who made 11*, she helped England score 42 runs from the last 15 balls to finish on 168/5.

With wickets tumbling and pressure mounting, India’s challenge faded rapidly. Dean finished with 2/20, Lauren Bell 2/33 and Kemp capped a remarkable evening with 2/15.

The match had seemed evenly poised, but Kemp’s cameo and wickets ensured England’s fightback, setting up a winner-takes-all finale.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shalini Gupta

Shalini Gupta is a member of the Chandigarh sports team and has been a sports journalist for 10 years. She mainly writes on cricket.

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Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and IPL Match Coverage for KKR vs MI LIVE Score.
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