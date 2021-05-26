Home / Cricket / England's Ben Foakes ruled out of New Zealand Tests after dressing-room accident
cricket

England's Ben Foakes ruled out of New Zealand Tests after dressing-room accident

Haseeb Hameed and the uncapped Sam Billings have been added to England's Test squad for the matches against New Zealand.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 26, 2021 06:16 PM IST
England's Ben Foakes (L)(REUTERS)

England's wicketkeeper-batsman Ben Foakes was on Wednesday ruled out of the upcoming two-match Test series against New Zealand after a freak dressing-room accident resulted in a torn hamstring.

The 28-year-old sustained the injury after slipping in his socks while walking in the dressing room following Surrey's County Championship match against Middlesex at the Oval, 'ESPNCricinfo' reported.

Haseeb Hameed and the uncapped Sam Billings have been added to England's Test squad for the matches against New Zealand.

Foakes was to play his first Test at home next month at Lord's after fellow wicketkeepers Jos Buttler and Jonny Bairstow -- along with Moeen Ali, Sam Curran and Chris Woakes -- were rested for the series following their stints in the Indian Premier League.

Foakes could be out of action for as long as three months, laving him uncertain for the upcoming series against India and the Ashes tour at the end of the year if his substitute James Bracey impresses behind the stumps in the coming weeks.

Foakes will be assessed by the Surrey medical team, which will also work on his rehabilitation.

He has featured in 8 Tests so far, scoring 410 runs in tough conditions while taking 14 catches and effecting five stumpings.

Hameed returns to the England Test side, having last played in November 2016.

Hameed has been in impressive form during the 2021 county season, aggregating 474 runs at an average of 52.66. Billings remains uncapped as a Test player.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ben foakes
TRENDING NEWS

Human receives hug delivery from kitty while working. Clip may melt your heart

Video shows girl from Kerala playing cricket like a pro, wins praises. Watch

Doggo gets its own pool, his reaction is priceless. Watch

Man tracks down laptop owner to return lost device, wins netizen’s hearts
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Cyclone Yaas Live
Horoscope Today
Covid-19
Yaas Cyclone
Buddha Purnima 2021
Lunar Eclipse 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP