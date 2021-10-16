Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
England's Broad says he is 'fit and firing' for Ashes
cricket

England's Broad says he is 'fit and firing' for Ashes

Broad picked up the injury after the first test against India in August and missed the rest of the series.
Stuart Broad(Action Images via Reuters)
Published on Oct 16, 2021 12:30 PM IST
Reuters |

England seamer Stuart Broad is "fit and firing" for the five-test Ashes tour in Australia after recovering from a calf injury, the 35-year-old said.

Broad picked up the injury after the first test against India in August and missed the rest of the series. He was included in coach Chris Silverwood's 17-member squad for the Ashes, which is due to begin in Brisbane on Dec. 8.

"Yeah, all fit and firing," Broad told Sky Sports on Friday when asked about his fitness. "I've been back bowling two weeks now. Building my workloads up, building my fitness up, ready for what's a hugely exciting winter for the red-ball team.

"It's going to be quite an unpredictable series I think. Australia just haven't played any cricket. I think they've played four tests in the last year.

"Players are going to be going in without a lot of match time and I think that will be exciting to watch."

The Ashes had been in doubt after England players expressed concerns about the tour due to "bubble fatigue" and because their families would not be able to travel with them due to Australia's strict COVID-19 protocols, but the England and Wales Cricket Board gave conditional approval for it to go ahead last week.

Australia retained the Ashes when the teams last met in 2019 in England after a 2-2 series draw.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Topics
stuart broad ashes series chris silverwood
