England's Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow pull out of IPL; PBKS announce Aiden Markram as left-hander's replacement

England batsman Dawid Malan, who was supposed to play for the Punjab Kings (PBKS), pulled out of IPL 2021 to spend time with his family barely a week before the tournament resumed from September 19 in the UAE. PBKS announced South Africa opener Aiden Markram as Malan's replacement for the remainder of the tournament.

"Ahead of the resumption of the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League, Punjab Kings today announced the inclusion of South African cricketer Aiden Markram to the squad.

“Markram will replace Dawid Malan who is taking some time off to be with his family before the T20 World Cup and the Ashes Series,” PBKS announced on Saturday.

Another England cricketer Jonny Bairstow, who is an important part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad set-up has also pulled out of the IPL, reported news agency PTI.

Malan and Bairstow's pull outs come a day after the India-England 5th Test at Old Trafford in Manchester was cancelled due to Covd-19 fears in the Indian camp.

The England and India players were supposed to fly into UAE from Manchester together in a bubble to bubble transfer but Covid-19 cases in the visitors' camp forced IPL teams to make their own arrangements.

All players arriving in Dubai now have to do a six-day quarantine and that could be the reason behind Bairstow and Malan pulling out.

Reports further suggest that Malan and Bairstow, who were part of the England Test squad may not be the only England cricketers not travelling to UAE for the IPL. All-rounder Chris Woakes too is unwilling to take part in the IPL. However, there is confirmation on that.

(More to follow..)