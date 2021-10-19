Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / England's Liam Livingstone overcomes finger injury before T20 World Cup
cricket

England's Liam Livingstone overcomes finger injury before T20 World Cup

Liam Livingstone left the field with the little finger on his left hand swollen after he dropped a catch at deep midwicket during England's seven-wicket defeat by India on Monday.
England's Liam Livingstone overcomes finger injury before T20 World Cup(AP)
Published on Oct 19, 2021 08:14 PM IST
Reuters |

England all-rounder Liam Livingstone has shaken off a finger injury that he sustained in a warm-up match against India ahead of the Twenty20 World Cup, captain Eoin Morgan said on Tuesday.

Livingstone left the field with the little finger on his left hand swollen after he dropped a catch at deep midwicket during England's seven-wicket defeat by India on Monday.

"Liam is fine and fully fit," Morgan told reporters. "No other problems so far, touch wood."

Livingstone was named in coach Chris Silverwood's squad for the World Cup as a replacement for Ben Stokes, who had taken an indefinite break from cricket to focus on his mental health while also recovering from a second operation on a broken finger.

England face New Zealand in their final warm-up match on Wednesday in Abu Dhabi before starting their World Cup campaign against defending champions West Indies in Dubai on Saturday.

Morgan said he was impressed with all-rounder Moeen Ali who scored an unbeaten 43 off 20 balls against India.

"Moeen's been in fine form. He's been in great form in the Indian Premier League and yesterday he showed great confidence at the wicket," Morgan said.

"You would have to say in the form he's in, he's a good player we could utilize at any stage of the tournament."

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak and Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Christian Radnedge)

