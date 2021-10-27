Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / England's red-hot T20 campaign proves white-ball growth - Morgan
cricket

England's red-hot T20 campaign proves white-ball growth - Morgan

Four years after a defeat by Bangladesh dumped them out of the 2015 World Cup, England won the 2019 edition of one-day cricket's showpiece tournament for the first time.
Cricket - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 - Super 12 - Group 1 - England v Bangladesh - Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates - October 27, 2021 England's Eoin Morgan and teammates celebrate after the match as they shake hands with Bangladesh players REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed(REUTERS)
Published on Oct 27, 2021 11:23 PM IST
Reuters |

 England's red-hot form in the ongoing Twenty20 World Cup is further evidence of how far their white-ball cricket has grown in the recent years, captain Eoin Morgan said after their eight-wicket romp against Bangladesh on Wednesday.

Four years after a defeat by Bangladesh dumped them out of the 2015 World Cup, England won the 2019 edition of one-day cricket's showpiece tournament for the first time.

They are bidding to become the first team to hold both the 50-overs and the 20-overs World Cup at the same time and are closing on a semi-final slot after their second successive win in the Super 12 stage.

Spinner Moeen Ali and quick Tymal Mills restricted Bangladesh to a below-par total and England rode Jason Roy's breezy fifty to romp home with 5.5 overs to spare.

Asked if the performance of someone like Mills indicated of England's formidable strength in squad, Morgan said: "I think it does.

"I think it's also a huge compliment to how far our white-ball cricket in general has come along.

RELATED STORIES

"Quite a big squad of players have been part of the 2019 success in ODI cricket. And I think that's lent itself to the T20 game as well.

"Yes, they have been sort of fighting for places but they haven't been too far away at any given stage."

Several captains have said teams dominating the powerplay overs would have an edge and Morgan said opener Roy would be crucial to England's hopes of making the most of those six overs.

"The way he plays, Jason is so imposing and when you play like that on slow wickets, it makes it difficult to set fields," Morgan added.

England face Ashes rivals Australia in their next Group I match in Dubai on Saturday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
t20 world cup
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

T20 WC: Namibia extend impressive run with win over Scotland in Super 12s

CVC Capital Partners was cleared after legal scrutiny, says BCCI official

Roy sees more role for Livingstone as tournament progresses

Hardik Pandya tests his bowling at India nets
TRENDING TOPICS
Otto Wichterle
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
Bigg Boss 15
Covid-19 vaccine deadline
Aryan Khan
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP