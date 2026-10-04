English fast bowler announces retirement to protect his mental health: ‘It’s with sadness’

Gloucestershire fast bowler Craig Miles has walked away from cricket to protect his mental health. The 32-year-old, who last played professional cricket in June featuring in the Vitality Blast, let his decision be known in an open letter on the English club’s website.

Craig Miles in action. (Gloucestershire website)

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Miles, who has taken more than 500 wickets across formats in a 15-year career, wrote, "It’s with sadness, but also with huge pride, that I can announce my retirement from professional cricket. Although this has by no means been an easy decision, given the struggles I've experienced with the game in recent times, I've made this call in order to prioritise my mental well-being.

"My recent time away from the game has given me the opportunity to reflect and understand myself better, as well as my relationship with cricket. The challenges I've faced recently are ones I've experienced at other points in my career, although never with the same intensity as this time. The high expectations I place on myself and the standards I've always tried to reach, have often been the catalyst for these periods.

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{{^usCountry}} "At times, they have compromised how I've felt about my abilities and performances. The questioning and self-doubt that follow only serve to reinforce an unhelpful narrative. When you add in the volatility and uncertainty that cricket naturally brings, it becomes an unforgiving and ultimately unsustainable way to approach the game. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "At times, they have compromised how I've felt about my abilities and performances. The questioning and self-doubt that follow only serve to reinforce an unhelpful narrative. When you add in the volatility and uncertainty that cricket naturally brings, it becomes an unforgiving and ultimately unsustainable way to approach the game. {{/usCountry}}

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"The naivety of youth, ambition and the continual desire to be the best player I could be helped me through previous challenges. I saw them as bumps in the road, part of the process, or simply a period of form, and those were the justifications that allowed me to persist, bounce back and come through the other side.

"Unfortunately, I now feel I no longer have the capacity to continue in a way that allows me to train, play and perform to a standard I can accept from myself. Of course, there have also been so many periods when I’ve loved the game, played with freedom and truly expressed the player I am.

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“A first-class debut at 16, more than 200 games, over 500 wickets, a One Day Cup and a Championship win - it’s been a pretty good go. I can appreciate those accomplishments more than ever now and, perhaps for the first time, give myself the self-validation I deserve.”

Jon Lewis, director of cricket at the county, praised Miles for the courage he has shown with his decision. "Craig has come to a decision which, in my view, is incredibly brave. The vulnerability he has shown in talking about what he's been going through is a real strength of his. It shows the true character of the man that he's willing to step away from something he loves, and he does so with the full backing of everyone at the Club.

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"Craig is a Gloucestershire boy. I was lucky enough to present him with his first cap back in 2011, and he's been incredibly proud to represent this wonderful Club. We'll be working hard to support Craig as he transitions out of the game," he said.