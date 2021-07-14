Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / Eoin Morgan returns, England name full-strength squad for Pakistan T20Is after all 16-members test Covid-negative
cricket

Eoin Morgan returns, England name full-strength squad for Pakistan T20Is after all 16-members test Covid-negative

England T20I squad for Pakistan series: Morgan is one of nine players who have been included in the squad after completing the required period of self-isolation following the series against Sri Lanka.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUL 14, 2021 01:46 PM IST
Eoin Morgan will lead England in the T20Is against Pakistan (Action Images via Reuters)

Eoin Morgan was named as the England captain as nine of England's first-XI cricketers returned to the T20I squad after completing their self-isolation period for the three-match T20I series against Pakistan.

"Morgan is one of nine players who have been included in the squad after completing the required period of self-isolation following the eries against Sri Lanka. All of the 16-player squad and support staff have returned negative Covid-19 tests to clear them for the series," ECB said in a release.

Paul Collingwood will oversee the team as head coach with Chris Silverwood to take a break. The three-match series begins at Trent Bridge on Friday 16 July.

England's T20I squad: Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali , Jonny Bairstow ,Jake Ball, Tom Banton, Jos Buttler , Tom Curran, Lewis Gregory, Chris Jordan, Liam, Livingstone, Saqib Mahmood, Dawid Malan, Matt Parkinson, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, David Willey

(More to follow...)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
eoin morgan
TRENDING NEWS

Gigantic gold fish crowd Minnesota lake, city issues advisory

Tiny kitten steals big German shepherd dog’s favourite spot. Watch what he does

Baby elephant Luna gives cameraperson a little fright in adorable video. Watch

Fascinating video shows plane dropping fish to restock lakes in Utah. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
IBPS exam
Kerala SSLC Result 2021
MP Board Class 10 Result 2021
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
NEET 2021
HP Board Class 12 Result 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP