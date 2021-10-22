Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / Eoin Morgan uncertain if he will play 2023 ODI World Cup
cricket

Eoin Morgan uncertain if he will play 2023 ODI World Cup

England won the 50-overs title for the first time in 2019 when Eoin Morgan-led team defeated New Zealand in a memorable final at Lord's.
England limited-overs captain Eoin Morgan(Action Images via Reuters)
Published on Oct 22, 2021 10:23 AM IST
Reuters |

England's white-ball captain Eoin Morgan expects to play in next year's Twenty20 World Cup but he is not certain he will be part of the team's title defence at the 50-overs World Cup in 2023, the 35-year-old said.

Morgan will lead England at this year's T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates and Oman, with the team set to take on defending champions West Indies in their tournament opener on Saturday in Dubai.

The next edition of the T20 World Cup will be played in Australia next year, followed by the one-day edition of the world showpiece in India in 2023.

England won the 50-overs title for the first time in 2019 when the Morgan-led team defeated New Zealand in a memorable final at Lord's.

"I certainly see myself this time next year playing, hopefully, a really strong role in another T20 World Cup," Morgan told the BBC on Thursday.

“That is the expectation I have put on myself.”

RELATED STORIES

"I am not sure about another two (tournaments). Obviously, results determine how well you do and how often you are kept on. But certainly, my hunger and determination are as strong as ever."

Morgan has played 243 one-day and 102 T20 matches for England.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
eoin morgan t20 world cup women t20 world cup women's t20 world cup final
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

'If Pakistan manage to beat India, I'll be very surprised': Mohammad Kaif

'Anyone can upset them': Hussain says India 'not clear favourites' to win T20 WC

VVS Laxman names his India Playing XI for clash against Pakistan in T20 WC

T20 World Cup: 'India can destroy Pakistan like a house of cards'
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 vaccine
India vs Australia
Horoscope Today
IBPS RRB PO Main Result 2021
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
Uttarakhand Floods
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP