Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / Essex cricket chairman quits after racism allegation
cricket

Essex cricket chairman quits after racism allegation

John Faragher’s resignation comes amid a racism scandal at another county club, Yorkshire, that has led to a number of executives leaving their roles and English cricket’s governing body starting an investigation.
Essex cricket chairman quits after racism allegation(TWITTER)
Published on Nov 12, 2021 09:13 PM IST
AP |

The chairman of English county cricket team Essex has quit following a historic allegation of racist language used by him in 2017, the club said Friday.

John Faragher’s resignation comes amid a racism scandal at another county club, Yorkshire, that has led to a number of executives leaving their roles and English cricket’s governing body starting an investigation.

Faragher stepped down following a board meeting at Essex on Thursday. He is said to have used racist language at a board meeting four years ago.

“Faragher strongly denies the incident,” Essex said, “however the club will review why it was not fully and independently investigated at the time.”

The club said it was considering what other steps it can take.

“We are committed to working with the England & Wales Cricket Board to eradicate discrimination from the game,” Essex chief executive John Stephenson said. “This is an important first step, but the club must now act further.

“Our internal reporting mechanisms will be reviewed to ensure that matters such as this are dealt with appropriately and immediately.”

Yorkshire has been widely criticized for its handling of the scandal involving Azeem Rafiq, a former captain of the team who was the victim of racial harassment and bullying, according to an independent report.

RELATED STORIES

Rafiq, a former England under-19 captain, said in interviews last year that as a Muslim he was made to feel like an “outsider” during his time at Yorkshire from 2008-17 and that he was close to taking his own life.

Yorkshire has settled an employment tribunal case with Rafiq and apologized to him. It previously said it would not be disciplining anyone at the club in relation to the allegations.

Chief executive Mark Arthur and chairman Roger Hutton are among those to have stood down at Yorkshire.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
essex
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Maxwell posts special message for Pakistan pacer, exchange jerseys

From U-16 double ton to A tour of SA, the rise of Upendra Yadav

'Does that make him a bad player?': Akram lashes out at Hasan Ali's critics

Trans-Tasman tussle to determine new T20 world champions
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi’s air quality
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP