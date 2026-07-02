ETPL Draft: Ireland pacer Jai Moondra picked by Rotterdam Dockers

Rajasthan-born Jai Moondra, who recently headlined Ireland's historic T20 series victory over India, was picked by Rotterdam Dockers during the inaugural ETPL Player Draft here on Thursday.

India-origin left-arm fast bowler Jai Moondra rocked the Indian top-order with a three-wicket burst in the powerplay, which included the golden duck dismissals of both Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma. (Getty)

The league's six franchises assembled their squads by selecting 36 players -- with 12 each from Ireland, Scotland and the Netherlands.

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The draft saw players distributed evenly across the franchises, with the majority of the Dutch players selected by Amsterdam Flames and Rotterdam Dockers.

Edinburgh Castle Rockers and Glasgow Cosmic selected nine of the 12 Scottish players, while Dublin Guardians and Belfast Wolves picked seven of the 12 Irish players.

Rotterdam Dockers secured Moondra with their opening pick of the draft. Moondra was recently adjudged player of the series against India and he made Sanju Samson his 'bunny' during both the games.

The Dockers further strengthened their squad by drafting Netherlands internationals Michael Levitt, Ryan Klein, Vikramjit Singh and Saqib Zulfiqar, alongside Scotland's Jasper Davidson.

Belfast Wolves bolstered their ranks with experienced Ireland international Paul Stirling and emerging left-arm spinner Matthew Humphreys.

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{{^usCountry}} Jonty Rhodes, co-owner, Rotterdam Dockers, said: "Jai Moondra was someone we were particularly keen to bring into the squad after the way he has announced himself on the international stage. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jonty Rhodes, co-owner, Rotterdam Dockers, said: "Jai Moondra was someone we were particularly keen to bring into the squad after the way he has announced himself on the international stage. {{/usCountry}}

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"He is an exciting young talent with tremendous potential, and we're delighted to have secured him."