...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

European T20 Premier League announces Glasgow Mugafians as one of six competing teams

European T20 Premier League announces Glasgow Mugafians as one of six competing teams

Updated on: Apr 20, 2026 02:00 pm IST
PTI |
Advertisement

The European T20 Premier League (ETPL) on Monday announced 'Glasgow Mugafians' as one of the competing teams for the tournament to be held across six cities from August 26 to September 20.

Chris Gayle is part of the ownership group and a brand ambassador for Glasgow Mugafians.(AFP)

The Glasgow-based franchise representing Scotland is backed by the Mugafi Group as founding partner and owned by Tansha Batra, with West Indies legend Chris Gayle joining as Co-Owner and Global Brand Ambassador.

Mugafi Group, the media, entertainment, and IP platform founded by Vipul Agrawal, will provide the commercial, content and digital infrastructure to support the franchise's global ambitions.

The inaugural edition of the ETPL, Europe's first ICC-sanctioned T20 franchise league, featuring six franchises representing Glasgow, Amsterdam, Edinburgh, Dublin, Belfast, and Rotterdam, competing in 33 matches.

The Amsterdam franchise is backed by Australian cricket legend Steve Waugh and hockey icon Jamie Dwyer, with Mitchell Marsh as captain. Belfast is co-owned by Glenn Maxwell, while Edinburgh is backed by New Zealand internationals Kyle Mills and Nathan McCullum with Mitchell Santner as captain.

 
chris gayle
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and RCB vs LSG.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and RCB vs LSG.
Home / Cricket News / European T20 Premier League announces Glasgow Mugafians as one of six competing teams
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.