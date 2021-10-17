'Even Dhoni has won one match for CSK': Chopra names KKR player whose form didn't change despite team's IPL 2021 revival

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
While analysing KKR's performance and their revival in IPL 2021, cricketer-turned expert Aakash Chopra quipped that everything changed in the team expect their player's form.
Published on Oct 17, 2021 08:39 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) tale of revival in IPL 2021 will be remembered for a long time to come. They lost five of the first seven games in the first phase before romping to the final by winning seven out of the next nine matches in the second phase in UAE. Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra also admitted that it was a remarkable turnaround by Kolkata but did not miss the opportunity to mention the one player who disappointed throughout the season.

While analysing KKR's performance in a video on his YouTube channel, cricketer-turned expert Chopra quipped that everything changed in the team expect Morgan's bad form. He even drew a comparison with Chennai Super Kings' skipper MS Dhoni, saying even he managed to win the champions a game despite having a torrid season with the bat.

"Although everything changed in the team, from their mindset to their approach, Morgan's bad form did not change till the very last match. Even Dinesh Karthik's form was missing. He even dropped catches.

“Even MS Dhoni has won one match for CSK but Morgan being the current player and captain of a World Cup-winning team should have won KKR a game,” explained Chopra.

Morgan, who won the 2019 World Cup captaining England, scored just 133 runs in 17 matches, at an appalling average of 11.08. 

Meanwhile, former India opener Chopra lauded KKR spinner Sunil Narine and New Zealand's Lockie Ferguson.

"The blessing in disguise has been Sunil Narine. He became brilliant. Lockie Ferguson has been exceptional. Varun Chakravarthy picked up from where he left," Aakash Chopra concluded.

