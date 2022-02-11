'Every batsman needs that. Don't forget he got 2 fifties in SA': Gavaskar dissects what's ailing Kohli in WI ODI series

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar had a one-word answer to the question on what's ailing Virat Kohli in the ongoing ODI series against West Indies before he reminded that he had scored two half-century knocks in the series in South Africa last month.

Kohli hasn't scored an ODI century since August 14 of 2019, a streak of 18 matches heading into the series against West Indies home. But the 33-year-old owned a healthy average of 42.50, having scored 765 runs with 10 half-centuries. Two of those came during the series last moth against South Africa where he scored 51 and 65 in the first and third game respectively.

Having scored over 2000 runs against West Indies, it remains Kohli's favourite opposition in the format. In fact, his last two centuries in ODIs, came against the West Indies, in consecutive innings in 2019.

However, he has managed scored of only 8 and 18 in the first two matches so far, getting dismissed with a short ball and the other caught behind. Dissecting the two dismissals, Gavaskar feels that luck hasn't been with Kohli in the last couple of matches.

“Luck. Every batsman needs a bit of luck. Every batsman needs a particular situation where he plays and misses. Every batsman needs a particular situation where he edges the ball and the catch is dropped or the ball falls short in front of the fielder. He hasn't quite had the best of luck in the last couple in the last so many matches. But don't forget, three matches back he had two back-to-back fifties in the series in South Africa. So he isn't out of form, he is, not at the moment, having the best of luck,” he told Star Sports after India's win in the second ODI in Ahmedabad.

The third ODI will be played on Friday at the same venue with India eyeing a series whitewash against the West Indies having won the opener by six wickets.