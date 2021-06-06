'Every player is sad when he is not in the team': Kuldeep Yadav dejected after Team India exclusion from England Tour

The last 12-15 months, for Kuldeep Yadav, have been riddled with frustration and disappointment. The left-arm spinner, who once thrived under the leadership of MS Dhoni and became an obvious selection across formats for Team India, is now out of favour.

The competition in Indian cricket is cut-throat and Yadav's downfall bears testament to the harsh reality. It all began during IPL 2020 in the UAE, the 26-year-old played just five matches for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR); bagging one wicket and returning with an average of 92. Then, Kuldeep, despite being in the Test squad for the Australian series Down Under, did not get a single game.

Fast forward to the four-match Test series at home against England, he got a chance to play the second Test in Chennai. He picked up 2 wickets in that encounter, which also happened to be the first Test since India's 2018/19 tour of Australia.

The rough patch continued into IPL 2021. Before the tournament was postponed due to the Covid-19 crisis in India and multiple positive cases within numerous franchise bio-bubbles, Kuldeep did not feature in a single game.

And now, Kuldeep Yadav finds himself excluded from Virat Kohli-led India's squad for the World Test Championship (WTC) final squad against Kane Williamson's New Zealand and the five-match Test series against England.

During an interview with India News, Kuldeep Yadav observed that he would have loved to be a part of the Indian team and play his part in their victory.

"I am disappointed not to be part of the Indian team because I wanted to go and perform and contribute to the team's win. These things happen, yes you are sad, but at the same time you are ready to perform in the next opportunity," said Yadav.

He can now hope to find a seat on the plane to Sri Lanka, where India will play three ODIs and as many T20Is in July. Since the main team will be in England, the second-string team will consist of a few senior pros. Maybe, that could be the start of Kuldeep's road to redemption and he sure hopes to play there.

"I didn't go there, so hopefully I will go to Sri Lanka and get the chance to perform there. Cricket should continue happening, every player is sad when he is not in the team, everyone wants to remain in the team but sometimes the situation is such that you are not part of the team," added Kuldeep Yadav.

The KKR spinner last played a T20I in January 2020, which was against Sri Lanka in Indore. In ODIs, he last featured during the white-ball leg of England's Tour of India in March, 2021.