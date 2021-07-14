'Every second day, he would check on me': Raina reveals how MS Dhoni supported him during career-threatening injury

The camaraderie between MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina makes for one of the most fabled equations in the history of Indian cricket. From being India teammates to playing the IPL and winning the trophy three times to even announcing their international retirement, Raina and Dhoni are great friends on and off the field. In fact, the two have gotten along even before they made their India debuts.

Dhoni debuted for India in December of 2004, while Raina played his first ODI seven months later. Immediately, the two bonded well and the rest as they say is history. In an interaction with News24 Sports, Raina revealed how Dhoni supported him during a very serious phase of his career.

"When I was injured in 2007, he only told me that you're too young to have a surgery. Just take your time. He wasn't even the captain then but he was telling me things. I did not play for one and a half years due to the knee injury and every second day he was checking on me, asking me what did the doctors say and what is the solution," Raina said.

Raina had suffered a serious knee injury, which had ruled him out of the 2007 T20 World Cup and forcing the batsman to be bed-ridden for six months. Raina received support from everyone – Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, the BCCI among others – but the former India batsman revealed it was Dhoni, who was there for him almost the entire time even before he became captain of the team, and how it was his presence that motivated him to get back out there.

"As a player, teammate, brother, he was always very keen to know. So that really inspired me that I would represent India soon. I thought I needed to work hard on my game, my knee. I didn't know if I would ever play for India again," the former India batsman added.