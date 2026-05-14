‘Everything is made up’: Pat Cummins tears down claims stating Australian stars will ditch Big Bash League for SA20

Australian captain Pat Cummins made a rare appearance on his public X profile to make a categorical denial of reports in Australian media this week that alleged he was part of a group of players who were considering jumping ship from the Big Bash League in order to play in the SA20 instead.

Pat Cummins made a rare online appearance to deny claims made against the Australian team.(ANI Pic Service)

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Cummins, who is leading the Aussies in Test and ODI cricket and is currently in India as part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad for the IPL, was in vehement opposition against the reports that claimed Australian players would attempt to threaten the CA, and thereby increase the salary they would earn for opting for the BBL over other lucrative franchise leagues held in the same period over the Aussie summer.

“Everything you’ve written about me in this about SAT20 NOC and The Hundred offer is made up,” retorted Cummins, responding to a writer for the Australian newspaper The Age.

The report presented had stated that Cummins would be the ringleader for a group of players holding out for a bump in their pay, requesting up to AUD 1 million (approximately INR 7 crore) to stick around for the 2027-28 season of the Big Bash, or threatening to compete in the clashing SA20 instead, dependent on the provision of a no-objection certificate.

Cummins' earlier quotes ruffle feathers

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{{^usCountry}} Further, Cummins and his fast bowling teammates Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc were reportedly offered large signing-on fees to compete in the UK during The Hundred this summer, but turned it down in favour of participating in a Test series against Bangladesh at home. Cummins denied this as well, seemingly stating that such an offer was never made. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Further, Cummins and his fast bowling teammates Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc were reportedly offered large signing-on fees to compete in the UK during The Hundred this summer, but turned it down in favour of participating in a Test series against Bangladesh at home. Cummins denied this as well, seemingly stating that such an offer was never made. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} However, this has been a massive topic of discussion ever since Cummins appeared on the Business of Sports podcast and referred to how those Test matches had a monetary effect on players who would otherwise have considered playing in The Hundred. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, this has been a massive topic of discussion ever since Cummins appeared on the Business of Sports podcast and referred to how those Test matches had a monetary effect on players who would otherwise have considered playing in The Hundred. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Some of our guys are saying no to half a million pounds for 20 days’ work to go and play those two Test matches against Bangladesh,” Cummins had said. “I think it is a tension point. At the moment, our guys are so keen to play for Australia that they’re happy to forgo that, but I don’t think we can accept that that is going to be the case forever.” CA hunting for ‘best interests of AUS cricket’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Some of our guys are saying no to half a million pounds for 20 days’ work to go and play those two Test matches against Bangladesh,” Cummins had said. “I think it is a tension point. At the moment, our guys are so keen to play for Australia that they’re happy to forgo that, but I don’t think we can accept that that is going to be the case forever.” CA hunting for ‘best interests of AUS cricket’ {{/usCountry}}

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Cricket Australia is currently fighting a battle to remain within financial control of cricket on their shores, with ideas of privatising the domestic structure similar to how England have being floated to the territories in recent months. However, this process was stalled as the cricketing powerhouses of New South Wales and Queensland held out against those talks.

Gaining the ability to support a culture of deep love for the national cricket scheme with the kind of money that franchise leagues have introduced to the sport globally, the CA remains committed to finding a path out of these doldrums. Speaking to press last week, CA head of cricket James Allsopp acknowledged these external pressures.

“The two priorities, in my mind, are making sure multi-format players that drive a lot of commercial value, and also performance value for the team, are well looked after, and we can compete with those market forces, and then also our specialist white-ball players,” Allsopp had said.

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“There’s a world now, where they can jump on the franchise circuit and make a really good living away from Australian cricket, or even away from our BBL, and that’s not going to be in the best interests of Australian cricket,” he continued – and the Australian captainc oming out to categorically refute a claim that players were looking externally certainly will provide a sigh of relief to those sitting in the head offices for the sport Down Under.

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