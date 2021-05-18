‘Excited but don’t want to show it’: Hanuma Vihari doesn’t want to get ‘carried away’ ahead of WTC Final

Indian batsman Hanuma Vihari is looking forward to representing India in the finale of the inaugural World Test Championship. Virat Kohli & Co will square off against Kane Williamson’s New Zealand in the much-awaited clash, which begins from June 18 in Southampton.

Vihari, who is currently in England, has said that he does feel excited about the upcoming marquee encounter but at the same time, he also stressed on the fact that he is focussing on the task at hand.

The ICC on Tuesday shared a video on social media in which players of both teams could be seen expressing their views on the WTC Final. Vihari admitted that being a part of this event is a great feeling.

“I am excited but I don’t want to show it too much. You want to be in the moment and don’t want to get carried away from the importance of the situation. As a sportsman to be able to play in the final for India at the inaugural Test championship is always a great feeling,” Vihari said in the video.

The video also featured New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson who recently landed in England with his team after the postponement of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. The Kiwi captain said that the WTC format has provided a much-needed context to the longest format of the game.

“I think we saw the context of the Test Championship brought in real excitement. We saw that in declarations, games getting really tight. Saw it in the India-Australia series, our series here against Pakistan with results had to be hard-fought for and you are willing to risk it to win it.

“It's really, really exciting to be involved in the final, obviously to win it would be that much better. Whenever you play India, it’s a fantastic challenge. It’s really exciting to be playing them,” Williamson said.

New Zealand have arrived in England for a 3-match Test series against the hosts before they face India in Southampton. The Indian team, on the other hand, will board the flight for England on June 2. After the conclusion of the World Test Championship final, Kohli & Co is scheduled to play a 5-match Test rubber against the Joe Root-led side in the month of August.