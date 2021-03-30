Home / Cricket / Ex-cricketer Ashoke Dinda attacked during election campaign
cricket

Ex-cricketer Ashoke Dinda attacked during election campaign

Dinda was returning from a roadshow when his SUV was attacked around 4.30 pm by hundreds of goons, wielding lathi and rods, his manager said.
PTI | , Moyna
PUBLISHED ON MAR 30, 2021 06:50 PM IST
Ashoke Dinda attacked during election campaign(Ashoke Dinda / Twitter)

Former India speedster Ashoke Dinda, the BJP's candidate from Moyna in West Bengal's Purba Medinipur, was allegedly attacked and his vehicle vandalised during the campaign on Tuesday, prompting the Election Commission to seek a report from the district authorities.

Dinda was returning from a roadshow when his SUV was attacked around 4.30 pm by hundreds of goons, wielding lathi and rods, his manager said.

They also hurled stones at the vehicle, injuring the former cricketer on his shoulder, he said.

"The incident happened right in front of Moyna Bazar when we were returning from a roadshow. There was one local TMC goon, Shahjahan Ali, who along with others, numbering more than a hundred, attacked with lathi, rods and bricks," the manager told PTI.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

RCB begin training ahead of IPL 2021

'I have a good feeling about this year': Russell on KKR's chances in IPL 2021

Aakash Chopra highlights the challenges CSK may face in IPL 2021

'No captaincy position available': Langer on Smith's keenness on captaincy

"There was no way we could escape as they had blocked all the roads. Dada, was sitting in the middle row and fortunately could lower his head as one huge brick flew in, shattering the front window pane," he claimed.

Dinda is in severe pain following the injury to his shoulder, he said.

The TMC denied the allegation, saying the attack was the result of an infighting within the BJP.

"The BJP old-timers could not accept Dinda as the candidate so they attacked him. TMC has no connection to the incident," TMC's district president Akhil Giri said.

The Election Commission sought a report from the district administration in connection with the incident, an official said.

"An immediate report has been sought regarding the attack on Dinda," he added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ashoke dinda
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021
Ajay Devgn
Shweta Tiwari
Covid-19 Update
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP