Explained - How India-South Africa series will affect World Test Championship table?

Each match of the India-South Africa series, to be played in Visakhapatnam, Pune and Ranchi is worth 40 points since points in the WTC are evenly distributed over the number of matches in a series .

cricket Updated: Sep 30, 2019 20:52 IST
Press Trust of India
Dubai
Indian skipper Virat Kohli (R) plays football with teammates during a practice session.(PTI)
         

India go into the three-match home series against South Africa looking to build on their early success in the ICC World Test Championship, while the visitors open their campaign in the competition. Virat Kohli led India to a 2-0 victory in the West Indies, which helped them grab the full 120 points available for a series, the only team to do so in three series played so far.

Sri Lanka and New Zealand drew their two-match series 1-1 and are on 60 points each in the points table while England and Australia are on 56 each after their five-match Ashes series ended 2-2. The championship was launched last month to add context to the longest format of the game.

Also read: Rahane hints at bowling combo for 1st Test - ‘In India, we hardly see three pacers playing’

Each match of the India-South Africa series, to be played in Visakhapatnam, Pune and Ranchi is worth 40 points since points in the WTC are evenly distributed over the number of matches in a series (two to five), ranging from 60 points for each match of a two-Test series to 24 for each match of a five-Test series.

So, India can go up to 240 points by grabbing all the points at stake in the series starting Wednesday. On the other hand, South Africa can join India at the top of the table with 120 points.

Also read: Virat Kohli & Co. can achieve historic milestone with Test series win

The top two teams at the end of the league will play the final in the United Kingdom in June 2021 with the winners crowned the World Test champions.

First Published: Sep 30, 2019 20:52 IST

