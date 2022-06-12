Explaining the two-day e-auction for IPL rights from 2023-27

The Indian cricket board uses the e-auction method for its Indian Premier League (IPL) rights sales, the method ensuring a transparent process. It will particularly remove any doubts that a closed bidding process can cause.

The bidding will be done across four categories—TV, digital, non-exclusive digital and Rest of the World.

TV RIGHTS

It is the first on the menu. Bidding will start at 11 am on Sunday. Over the years, TV rights has been the biggest driver of IPL’s revenue stream. With viewership shift from TV to digital expected to happen only gradually in a large country like India, TV is expected to beat digital returns for another five years.

The base price in this category is ₹49 crore/per match—that is ₹18,130 crore/five years. Once the first bid is made—a minimum ₹50 lakh over the base value—the next bidder gets up to 30 minutes to make a counter bid. Though ₹50 lakh may not sound much, it still means financial obligation to the tune of ₹185 crore, over 370 matches in the cycle.

DIGITAL RIGHTS

The base price to bid for digital rights is ₹33 lakh/match. The terms will be the same as that for TV rights--a minimum bid of ₹50 lakh over the base value. Though there is no scope for consolidated bidding this time, a participant can still try to win all the rights. The TV rights winner will get to challenge the digital rights winner by engaging in a bidding war starting at ₹1 crore/per match bid ( ₹370 crore/five years) over the winning value.

NON-EXCLUSIVE DIGITAL

This new non-exclusive category will have 18 marquee matches (opening match, playoffs and evening games of double-headers). Bidding for this segment will be done on Monday, starting at ₹16 crore/match. Though the pool of matches and base value are relatively economical, expect bidding to be fierce as the winner of digital rights will go all out to retain exclusivity. For that, they will start to bid at ₹50 lakh over the winning bid of this category.

REST OF THE WORLD

The Rest of the World category accounted for approximately 5.5% of the total value the last time. It may still not be significantly higher with the collective base price across regions set at ₹3 crore/match. One bidder, one of the bigger mainstream media houses, could also bid for some overseas regions before sub-licensing it to a local player.

