India bowling coach Morne Morkel believes that to stay alive in the World Test Championship (WTC), the Shubman Gill-led team will need extraordinary, individual performances in the two-Test series against New Zealand starting Thursday in Wellington.

Morne Morkel in a training session. (AFP)

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India are currently placed fourth on the WTC points table behind New Zealand, South Africa and Australia, and they will have to do well against the Kiwis to stay in the hunt. Nothing like it, if they can win both games, but if not, at least win one and not lose the other.

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Early next year, India host Australia in a five-game series, and a good showing against the Kiwis can set the tone for that rubber in friendly conditions. It’s not going to be an easy task though. India have won Test series in the Antipodean nation just twice: in 1967-68 and 2008-09.

Deep Dive Why is India’s Test series against New Zealand important for its WTC final hopes? India are fourth in the WTC standings, behind New Zealand, South Africa and Australia. Morkel said India need a strong result in the two Tests to remain in contention; winning both would be ideal. Why are batting conditions at Wellington’s Basin Reserve challenging for India? The pitch is usually grassy, and winds can increase the movement of the ball. The conditions test batters against seam and swing, though the surface can become better for batting as the match progresses. What does Morne Morkel say India needs to win Tests in New Zealand? Morkel believes individual players must step up with exceptional contributions, such as a key batting innings or a decisive bowling spell. He also stressed that bowlers and the fielding unit must avoid slow over-rates so India do not lose WTC points.

Also Read: Shubman Gill’s New Zealand test: Why the two-match series could be his toughest challenge yet

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{{^usCountry}} “For us to play in that final, we need to push ourselves now a little bit harder, take ourselves a little bit more out of a comfort zone and go to a place potentially where we haven't been before. So, if the opportunity or the moment is crying out for a guy to bowl an extra two or three overs to play the enforcing role, do the hard work, you know, into the wind, that's going to be needed. I just hope we recognise sometimes the guy who's going to do the dirty job into the wind, who's not potentially going to pick up the five-for with the wind. I think that's going to be crucial,” Morkel told reporters on the eve of the match. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “For us to play in that final, we need to push ourselves now a little bit harder, take ourselves a little bit more out of a comfort zone and go to a place potentially where we haven't been before. So, if the opportunity or the moment is crying out for a guy to bowl an extra two or three overs to play the enforcing role, do the hard work, you know, into the wind, that's going to be needed. I just hope we recognise sometimes the guy who's going to do the dirty job into the wind, who's not potentially going to pick up the five-for with the wind. I think that's going to be crucial,” Morkel told reporters on the eve of the match. {{/usCountry}}

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“But for us, there's no real other option than to go out and, in a controlled manner, in a smart way, go out and give it all. Sometimes you can go out now and chase in a final, and we can get it all wrong. But what is our best way of winning a game of cricket? Ideally, you know, we would like to set the tone in the first session, but you don't need to win the Test match in the first session. So can we, after a while now, string good overs together and then come Day 4, Day 5, you know, somebody put their hand up and bowl a magical spell.

"That's how teams in the past, I think any team has always won. That's either with the bat, come up, and they score 80 or form a little partnership or a three-over, four-over spell that we sit in the pubs or here, and we talk about for years to come.

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“So it's going to be one of those series where we need somebody to put their hand up. And like I said earlier, we've got guys in the change room. Anybody can do that on the day. And yeah, it is up to the individual to just step up,” he added.

The over-rate caution

Morkel also warned the bowlers to be on point with the over-rate because India can’t afford to lose points, as that can hurt their WTC final hopes badly. As per the ICC guidelines, every over short in the allotted time leads to the same number of points deduction.

“I don't think we can afford to lose any points in terms of slow overrate. So yeah, I feel that the bowlers, the team, they need to take the ownership and responsibility for that. If it's getting quicker to your mark, if it's, you know, whatever they need to do to help the team, not get penalised. I think that is the responsibility of the bowler, the captain, the entire fielding unit. Yeah, so that's hopefully one thing that we can in this Test match, we can control, and we can get that right,” the South African said.

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