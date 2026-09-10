EZ vs SZ Live Score, Day 5, Duleep Trophy 2026 Final: Last day gets underway as East Zone look to complete formalities
Catch the live updates here as East Zone, under Ishan Kishan, will be crowned the Duleep Trophy champions at Chennai's Chidambaram Stadium today.
EZ vs SZ LIVE Score, Day 5, Duleep Trophy 2026 Final: The 2026 Duleep Trophy will be officially handed to East Zone at Chennai’s Chidambaram Stadium today. There will be no outright result against South Zone for sure, so Ishan Kishan’s men will be declared winners on the basis of their first-innings lead, a not-so-palatable BCCI rule....Read More
East Zone, who took a massive first-innings lead of 372, ended day four, the penultimate day of the showdown contest, on 212/5. They currently lead by 584 runs. So, brace yourself, day five is going to be all formality. It’s East Zone’s third Duleep title in all, having previously won in 2011-12 and 2012-13.
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- 10 Sept 2026, 09:36:04 AM IST
EZ vs SZ LIVE Score, Duleep Trophy 2026 Final: Quraishi faces Milind
EZ vs SZ LIVE Score, Duleep Trophy 2026 Final: Quraishi and Kushagra out there in the middle. Quraishi looks dead serious, which means they have been instructed to bat as long as possible. Another long day in the offing for the South Zone bowlers. There is a no-ball in the first over of the day. Uneventful over in all, just one run from that no-ball. East Zone 213/5
- 10 Sept 2026, 09:18:22 AM IST
EZ vs SZ LIVE Score, Duleep Trophy 2026 Final: Tilak Varma didn't have enough support
EZ vs SZ LIVE Score, Duleep Trophy 2026 Final: He fell short of a century by just one run in the first innings. In the semis too, he had batted well with a century and a fifty. But he won't leave Chennai as a victorious captain. Because he didn't have enough support from his teammates. And then in three days' time, he has to be ready to play Afghanistan in the first T20I in New Delhi.
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- 10 Sept 2026, 08:53:36 AM IST
EZ vs SZ LIVE Score, Duleep Trophy 2026 Final: It's been an Ishan Kishan game!
EZ vs SZ LIVE Score, Duleep Trophy 2026 Final: With scores of 270 and 80, Ishan Kishan, to all intents and purposes, killed the game. His batting on the second day of the contest, if truth be told, threw Tilak Varma's South Zone totally out of the contest. With those two knocks, even though they were on a flat wicket, Kishan has improved his red-ball credentials, no two ways about it.
- 10 Sept 2026, 08:50:36 AM IST
EZ vs SZ LIVE Score, Duleep Trophy 2026 Final: Will they declare soon?
EZ vs SZ LIVE Score, Duleep Trophy 2026 Final: Md Kounain Quraishi (26) and Kumar Kushagra (34) are the overnight batsmen. Both have added 52 runs so far. The big question today is: how long East Zone intend to bat? They are likely to bat at least one full session and if they are not bowled out, maybe even more.
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- 10 Sept 2026, 07:52:51 AM IST
EZ vs SZ LIVE Score, Duleep Trophy 2026 Final: Hello and welcome!
EZ vs SZ LIVE Score, Duleep Trophy 2026 Final: We are closing in on the start to day five as East Zone look to finish formalities before being crowned champions. Stay tuned for more updates.