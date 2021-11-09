Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / Faf du Plessis has his say on India's early exit from T20 World Cup and Virat Kohli's legacy as T20I captain
cricket

Faf du Plessis has his say on India's early exit from T20 World Cup and Virat Kohli's legacy as T20I captain

Among those surprised is former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis, who admitted that seeing India getting knocked out is not something he thought he would see.
Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli. (Getty Images)
Updated on Nov 09, 2021 03:40 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

India's campaign at the T20 World Cup 2021 came to an end on Monday, following their final Round 12 match against Namibia. The Men in Blue played extremely well in their final three games of the World Cup, but that would not prove enough to nullify the repercussion of a poor start to the tournament that the team endured. Defeats to Pakistan and New Zealand in their first two games pushed India into a corner from where they were left to play catch up.

Despite putting up a brace show against Afghanistan and Scotland, Afghanistan's defeat to New Zealand dashed India's hopes of qualifying to the semi-finals – the first time it has happened in eight ICC events. Such an ending was not what many expected from the Indian team, who were termed 'favourites' with the World Cup being held at 'home'. Among those surprised is former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis, who admitted that seeing India getting knocked out is not something he thought he would see.

Also Read | 'The best man who can take India to an ICC trophy': Gavaskar names 'obvious choice' to replace Kohli as T20I captain

"Definitely not, I had India as favourites… one of the favourites for the tournament but this T20 World Cup is a tough one, isn’t it? There are so many teams and it is just straight to semi-finals. If you have one bad game, you can be out of the competition so it's really tough to make that final four. But I would have India and West Indies in the final four," du Plessis said in a video shared by Abu Dhabi T10 league.

RELATED STORIES

Also Read | T20 World Cup: India-Pakistan match most viewed T20I, claims broadcaster

Du Plessis hailed India’s outgoing T20I captain Virat Kohli, saying what he achieved during his tenure as the country’s T20I skipper will be remembered for a long time. Appointed captain of India's limited-overs sides in 2017, Kohli brought something unique to the side, mentioned du Plessis and explained how that would define his legacy as skipper of the team's shortest format.

"He has been the captain for a long time so first of all, that’s a great achievement. To be in the job for so long, his record is very strong. He has led that team very well. He’s had a very good side captain but I think Virat has brought something different to the Indian side, which would probably be his legacy. The fighting spirit, the passion that he carries really well. That is the biggest asset, that blueprint he would have left on the team," added du Plessis.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
t20 world cup faf du plessis virat kohli
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

T20 WC: Williamson says New Zealand have 'moved on' from 2019 WC heartbreak

England's X-factor vs New Zealand's consistency in first semifinal of T20 WC

Trent Boult hopeful of creating 'big upset' against England

T20 World Cup: India-Pakistan match most viewed T20I, claims broadcaster
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Padma Awards
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Poonam Pandey
Tamil Nadu Rainfall
Chhath Puja 2021
Chhath Puja 2021 Day 2
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP