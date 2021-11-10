Faf du Plessis names one cricket format which can be 'used in Olympics': 'Its future is looking good'

Former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis has said that the T10 format could be tried at the Olympics. Du Plessis will be playing in the upcoming edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 League, which is scheduled to begin on November 19.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Proteas player said that the “quick nature” of the T10 format will attract fans around the world.

"I have played three formats for a long time and I am still attracted to the T10 format. I think players like myself will keep looking at tournaments like this. The future of T10 is looking good. It's a format that can be used in the Olympics. The quick nature of the T10 also makes it attractive to fans. I think T10 is only going to get better and better," said Faf du Plessis during a virtual conference.

When asked about how he will go about his business in a new format, the former South African Captain said, "I think when you are moving from one format to the other, it's about understanding your game. You need to think about the blueprint that you will need to follow which will give you consistent results."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Through time in T20 cricket, I've got better at understanding my game plan on different pitches and making decisions about which bowlers I can take on and which bowlers I can't take on during a game," he added.

Du Plessis will lead the Bangla Tigers in the tournament, and talked about his leadership role in the side.

"My role as a captain would be to get the team together and create an environment wherein the players are having fun and being themselves. Batting in the top order would be the best position for me to bat. But I haven't had those discussions with the team management yet," said du Plessis.

The Abu Dhabi T10 will kick start from November 19 to December 4 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON