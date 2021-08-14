Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Faf du Plessis not ready for Hundred, shifts focus to CPL

Faf du Plessis, the former South Africa captain, was slated to play for Northern Superchargers and was earlier ruled out of their opening three games.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON AUG 14, 2021 12:18 PM IST
Former South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis has been ruled out of the ongoing Hundred as he hasn't recovered from the concussion he suffered in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in June this year.

The former South Africa captain was slated to play for Northern Superchargers and was earlier ruled out of their opening three games.

"Unfortunately I'm on my way home as I haven't recovered as quick as I would have liked from my concussion to play some sort of part in @thehundred for the @northernsuperchargers this year. Great bunch of guys and I've really enjoyed the look and feel of this tournament," Du Plessis said in an Instagram post on Friday.

"I would like to thank the @ecb.uk.co , the @northernsuperchargers and also every single person who has gone out there way to make sure that my brain health remains the most important priority and not how fast I play cricket again. I'm really so grateful for all the support through this difficult injury and feel like I'm very close to playing again," he added.

The veteran South African batsman had ended up injuring himself on the field during the match in the 2021 PSL. Du Plessis was taken to a hospital in Abu Dhabi soon after his tragic collision with Quetta Gladiators teammate Mohammad Hasnain during a game.

Du Plessis said he will go home before playing in the upcoming Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

"Looking forward to having a crack at the hundred ball format next year. Home for a few days and then off to the @cplt20," said Du Plessis.

The CPL will be played in St Kitts and Nevis between August 26 and September 15. 

