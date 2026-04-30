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Faf du Plessis, Rhodes and Klaasen buy Rotterdam franchise in European T20 league

Faf du Plessis will also lead the side in the inaugural season of the six-team ETPL, which is set to run from August 26 to September 20 across 6 cities.

Updated on: Apr 30, 2026 12:47 pm IST
Reuters | | Edited by Aditya Maheshwari
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South African trio Faf du Plessis, Jonty Rhodes and Heinrich Klaasen have formed a consortium to acquire the Rotterdam franchise in a new European Twenty20 league, organisers said on Thursday.

ETPL STAR POWER GROWS AS JONTY RHODES, FAF DU PLESSIS & HEINRICH KLAASEN LEAD NEW ROTTERDAM FRANCHISE

Former Proteas skipper Du Plessis will also lead the side in the inaugural season of the six-team European T20 Premier League (ETPL), which is set to run from August 26 to September 20 across six European cities.

"This is my first step into team ownership, and the timing couldn't be better with European cricket gaining real momentum," du Plessis said in a statement.

"Having experienced franchise leagues across the world, I see immense potential in what the ETPL is building. I'm looking forward to contributing both on and off the field and helping shape a strong cricketing culture within our team."

Huib van Walsem, chief executive officer of the Dutch cricket association (KNCB), hailed the development as a major boost for cricket in the Netherlands.

The success of the Indian Premier League has inspired similar competitions around the world. The money on offer at franchise-based leagues has led some players to prioritise the format over tests and one-day internationals.

 
jonty rhodes heinrich klaasen faf du plessis
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Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and RCB vs LSG.
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