Home / Cricket / Faf du Plessis ruled out of PSL due to concussion, returning home
cricket

Faf du Plessis ruled out of PSL due to concussion, returning home

Du Plessis suffered the concussion following a nasty collision with his Quetta Gladiators teammate Mohammad Hasnain while trying to save a boundary during their PSL match against Peshawar Zalmi on Sunday.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 16, 2021 06:22 PM IST
Faf du Plessis

Former South African captain Faf du Plessis, who had suffered a concussion during a Pakistan Super League match, was on Wednesday ruled out of the remaining matches of the T20 tournament.

"Faf du Plessis, who suffered a concussion in Quetta Gladiators' match against Peshawar Zalmi on Sunday, has been ruled out of the team's remaining games," ESPNcricinfo reported.

"He will be flying home to South Africa tonight."

Following the freak accident, the South Africa batting star ay prone on the ground for a few minutes while the team physio attended to him.

Faf du Plessis taken to hospital after scary collision with teammate - WATCH

The 36-year-old Du Plessis eventually got on his feet and walked back to the team dugout before being taken to hospital for scans.

He later tweeted the same day that he was back from the hospital and "recovering".

"Thank you everyone for all the messages of support. I'm back at the hotel recovering. Have concussion with some memory loss but I will be fine. Hopefully be back on the field soon. Much love," du Plessis had tweeted.

Du Plessis was playing his second game of the PSL upon its resumption. He had scored 5 against Islamabad United as the Gladiators lost the match by 10 wickets.

Before the resumption of PSL, du Plessis was playing in the IPL 2021, where he scored 320 runs from seven matches, including four consecutive half-centuries, his form helping Chennai Super Kings to a strong position in the table.

The lucrative league was then suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
