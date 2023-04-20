Du Plessis to bring uncapped star back in XI in crucial change: Here's RCB's Dream11 prediction vs PBKS in IPL 2023

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will take on the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the IPL 2023 at the Inderjit Singh Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Thursday. RCB will be looking to get back to winning ways after the loss against CSK in their last game.

Royal Challengers Bangalore's captain Faf du Plessis celebrates scoring runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals in Bengaluru, India, Saturday, April 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)(AP)

It would not be wrong to say that RCB have not made the most of their favourable schedule so far. They have played four out of the five games so far in Bengaluru and the two games following the upcoming one in Mohali are also at the same venue. Their only home game after that will be their final game of the season against the defending champions Gujarat.

RCB have won only two of their opening five games. They have beaten MI and DC but have lost to KKR, LSG and CSK so far this season.

RCB bowlers must be battered and bruised after conceding 226 runs in the game against CSK. RCB skipper Du Plessis (62 off 33 balls) and Maxwell (76 off 36) gave it their all and stitched a 126-run stand for the third wicket but RCB fell short by eight runs.

RCB’s reliance on the top three is as evident as always. Du Plessis is the top run-scorer this season with 259 runs, and Kohli has scored 176 runs. While Maxwell has chipped in with 176 runs. None of the other batters have made any sort of notable contribution to the team.

Lomror has failed to make any impact on the games he has played this season and could be replaced in the playing XI by Suyash Prabhudessai. He played a good cameo against CSK as an Impact player.

The side from Bangalore have been unfortunate with injuries this season. Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar and Reece Topley have all been ruled out for the season with injuries. Josh Hazlewood is currently recovering from injury and hopes to turn out for RCB in the latter stages of the tournament.

As for the bowlers, Siraj has so far picked up 8 wickets at an economy of 7 this season. But all the other bowlers have leaked runs. Karn Sharma, Wayne Parnell and Harshal Patel have 16 wickets between them but at an economy of more than 10.

Vijaykumar Vyshak had a great debut against DC but leaked runs against CSK. He could be replaced in the playing XI with Akash Deep.

Impact Player: Karn Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Vijaykumar Vyshak or Anuj Rawat could be used as the Impact player depending on whether RCB bat first or second.

Openers: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli

Middle Order: Dinesh Karthik (wk), Suyash Prabhudessai

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shahbaz Ahmed

Bowlers: Wayne Parnell, Harshal Patel, Mohammad Siraj, Akash Deep

