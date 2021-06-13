Faf du Plessis' wife Imari reacts to cricketer's injury, posts Instagram story

Following South Africa cricketer Faf du Plessis' freak accident during a Pakistan Super League game, his wife Imari du Plessis took to Instagram to show concern towards her husband.

Du Plessis' head ran into teammate Mohammad Hasnain's knee as both fielders converged to attempt a catch of Peshawar Zalmi batsman David Miller. Hasnain made a late effort to withdraw sensing a collision but could not move out in time as du Plessis crashed into Hasnain's knee.

The batsman, representing the Quetta Gladiators, was said to have received a concussion, was ruled out of the match and was taken for scans at a nearby hospital. Saim Ayub replaced him in the XI as the concussion substitute. Du Plessis' wife shared a story on Instagram and wrote: 'This is killing me right now. Surely he should be checked in hospital?'

Faf du Plessis' wife posted on Instagram.

Faf and Imari dated for a long time before getting married in November of 2013 at Kleine Zalze. The wedding was attended by his close friends and former teammates AB de Villiers, Graeme Smith and Dale Steyn. Faf and Imari have two kids, Amelie and Zoey.

This was du Plessis' second game of the PSL upon its resumption. He had scored 5 against Islamabad United as the Gladiators lost the match by 10 wickets. Before the resumption of PSL, du Plessis was last seen playing in the IPL 2021, where he scored 320 runs from seven matches, including four consecutive half-centuries that helped Chennai Super Kings to a strong position in the season.

