Fakhar Zaman set to escape heavy punishment; PCB's ball tampering ramifications nowhere close to Sandpaper Gate culprits

Fakhar Zaman, the senior Pakistan batter, could be banned for at least one or two matches in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 if he is found guilty of tampering with the ball in the fixture against Karachi Kings. On Sunday, Lahore Qalandars were handed a five-run penalty after the on-field umpires Faisal Afridi and Sharfuddoula deemed that the condition of the ball had changed before the final over. Moreover, a new ball was introduced into the mix, as they felt Fakhar Zaman played around with the ball's condition. However, it was not revealed how the ball tampering was actually carried out or whether any external variable was applied. Fakhar Zaman has denied the allegations of ball tampering. (AFP)

On Monday morning, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed that Fakhar was charged with a Level 3 offence; however, the 35-year-old denied the allegation during a post-match meeting with match referee Roshan Mahanama. The senior official is set to hold another hearing in the next 48 hours, and the final verdict is expected by Tuesday, March 31.

Also Read: Fakhar case a reminder Pakistanis are ball-tampering maniacs, and that’s how they enjoy a superior head-to-head v India According to the PSL guidelines and code of conduct, a Level 3 breach carries a minimum ban of one match and a maximum of two for a first violation in a PSL season. The punishment would be nowhere close to what David Warner, Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft received for their involvement in the Sandpaper Gate (2018 Cape Town Test).

The Australian trio received different punishments for different violations; however, they were all found guilty of tampering with the spirit of the game, bringing the game into “disrepute.” Warner and Smith were suspended by Cricket Australia for 12 months from all international and domestic cricket, while Bancroft was handed a nine-month ban.

Moreover, it was announced that both Smith and Bancroft will not be considered for team leadership positions for at least 12 months. On the other hand, Warner's aspirations of becoming an Australian skipper were nipped in the bud as it was announced that he would not be considered for team leadership positions in the future.

All you need to know about PSL tampering incident The ball-tampering incident in the match between Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings was reported before the first ball of the final over. Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf and Fakhar were seen in a discussion; however, it all happened under the close observation of on-field umpires. The officials then decided to change the ball and award Karachi 5 runs, bringing the target required in the final over to 9 from 14.

According to clause 41.3 of the PSL playing conditions, the umpires can make “frequent and irregular inspections of the ball”. Clause 41.3.5.1 also allows the "batter at the wicket" to opt for the replacement ball from the “selection of six other balls of various degrees of usage”.

At the post-match presentation ceremony, Lahore skipper Afridi said his team would see what the umpires said about the scandal. He also said that the entire team would assess the video footage upon returning to the dressing room.