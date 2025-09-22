PCB miffed with Fakhar Zaman's controversial dismissal against India, files complaint with ICC: 'He was not out'

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) filed an official complaint with the International Cricket Council (ICC) regarding Fakhar Zaman's controversial dismissal in Sunday's Asia Cup 2025 Super 4s match against India at the Dubai International Stadium. The Pakistan left-handed opening batter came out swinging as he attacked Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya; however, his 15-run knock came to an end in the third over as Hardik sent him back to the pavilion. PCB file official complaint with ICC regarding Fakhar Zaman's dismissal (AFP)

Hardik rolled his fingers across the delivery, which gripped off the length. Fakhar was unable to adjust and only managed to edge it to the wicketkeeper, Sanju Samson. However, Fakhar refused to walk back, and hence the third umpire was called upon to check the legality of the catch.

The third umpire, Ruchira Palliyaguruge, who hails from Sri Lanka, saw multiple replays before concluding that Samson had his fingers underneath the ball. As soon as OUT flashed on the big screen, Fakhar was unable to believe his eyes. He shook his head as he walked back, and even Pakistan coach Mike Hesson looked miffed with the call.

After India's victory by six wickets on Sunday, Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha stated in the post-match press conference that he believed it was not a far catch as the ball bounced before reaching Samson's gloves.

Now, the PCB has taken the matter up with the ICC, writing to the apex body and complaining about the entire episode.

"Yes, we have complained to the ICC about Fakhar Zaman's dismissal. He was not out, according to us, as the ball didn't carry properly. We seek an investigation into the matter," a PCB insider confirmed to Hindustan Times on Monday.

It's also important to state that the complaint was filed by the Pakistan team manager, Naveed Cheema, after the conclusion of the Super 4s match.

Earlier, the PCB had written to the ICC after the group stage match against India, seeking the removal of match referee Andy Pycroft for the remainder of the tournament, alleging that he failed to uphold the spirit of cricket.

This charge against the senior official from Zimbabwe was made after Indian players refused to shake hands with the Pakistan players. After the victory on September 14, India captain Suryakumar Yadav dedicated the win to the Indian Armed Forces, saying his team stood in solidarity with the Pahalgam terror attack victims.

The back-and-forth between the PCB and ICC

The ICC earlier refused to give in to PCB's demands as Pycroft wasn't removed from the Asia Cup. The Pakistan board then issued an official statement claiming that the match referee apologised for “miscommunication” during the rivals' group stage game.

The PCB also uploaded a video, albeit without audio, showcasing Pycroft chatting with Pakistan captain and coach before the start of the game against the United Arab Emirates.

The ICC then emailed the PCB, saying the Pakistan team violated the Players and Match Officials Area (PMOA) guidelines, as no one is allowed to film inside this highly confidential area.

In the aftermath of this entire episode, the Pakistan management refused to hold pre-match press conferences before the group stage match against the UAE and the Super 4s match against India.

It is also believed that Pakistan's management refused to take questions from Indian journalists after the Super 4s game on Sunday.

Pakistan will next take on Sri Lanka in a must-win encounter on Tuesday, September 23. A loss would all but confirm Pakistan's ouster from the tournament.

