Search Search
Sunday, Sept 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper E-Paper
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

Fakhar Zaman livid, leaves the field in disgust after being given out; Waqar Younis, Ravi Shastri disagree on live TV

ByHT Sports Desk
Updated on: Sept 21, 2025 09:07 pm IST

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025: Fakhar Zaman shook his head as he wasn't pleased with the third umpire's verdict.

When India and Pakistan play, controversy is not far away. It just took 2.3 overs in the Asia Cup Super 4s contest at the Dubai International Stadium for the first big talking point to arrive. It all happened when Fakhar Zaman made his way back to the dugout after being dismissed by Hardik Pandya for 15. The left-handed batter looked in sublime touch as he took down Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik in the first couple of overs. However, Hardik had the last laugh as the seasoned batter walked back.

Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman (C) walks back to the pavilion after his dismissal(AFP)
Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman (C) walks back to the pavilion after his dismissal(AFP)

However, it was not as simple as it seemed. Fakhar Zaman wasn't pleased at all with the third umpire, Ruchira Palliyaguruge, who ruled him out.

Hardik rolled his fingers, and the ball gripped a bit. Fakhar was only able to edge it to Samson. The on-field umpire ruled him out; however, the Pakistani batter hung around, and the decision was deferred to the third umpire to check whether the catch was taken properly.

The ball seemed very close to the ground before going into the gloves. Palliyaguruge saw multiple replays and finally concluded that the catch was fair, as the fingers were safely under the ball. Fakhar couldn't believe the verdict, so he shook his head while walking back.

Also Read: India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Live Updates: Pakistan come out fighting as India drop crucial catches

He stood around looking a little confused before starting to make his way back. The replays also showed Pakistan coach Mike Hesson fuming with the verdict when he welcomed Fakhar back.

Former Pakistan pacer Waqar Younis said that Fakhar was rightly miffed as Sanju didn't take the catch properly. “I am not sure that the ball carried to Samson. It seemed like the ball bounced before the ball went into Sanju Samson's gloves. That's the main reason why Fakhar was so shocked and stunned and rightly so,” said Waqar on commentary.

Shastri's reaction

On the other hand, former Team India coach Ravi Shastri said that the replays have to be conclusive for the third umpire to overturn the on-field verdict.

“It has to be conclusive for an on-field decision to be turned around. For the third umpire, Samson had his fingers under the ball,” said Shastri.

The wicket of Fakhar came at the right time for India, as Fakhar was threatening to take the game away. Earlier, India captain Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and opted to bowl first.

Both India and Pakistan made two changes to their playing XI from the previous game. These two teams met earlier in the group stage, and India came out on top.

Catch all the latest Cricket news Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup 2025, Live Cricket Score , and Asia Cup Points Table ranking changes updates. Follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and stay updated with Asia Cup 2025 news with including India vs Pakistan Live
Catch all the latest Cricket news Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup 2025, Live Cricket Score , and Asia Cup Points Table ranking changes updates. Follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and stay updated with Asia Cup 2025 news with including India vs Pakistan Live
News / Cricket News / Fakhar Zaman livid, leaves the field in disgust after being given out; Waqar Younis, Ravi Shastri disagree on live TV
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On