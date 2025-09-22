‘Fakhar Zaman out nahi tha’: Shoaib Akhtar furious over ‘ridiculous umpiring’, dares ICC to show footage from 26 cameras

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar, on Sunday, was left raging at the poor standard of umpiring in the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match against Pakistan, where Fakhar Zaman suffered a controversial dismissal. Akhtar reckoned that had Fakhar survived, the result could have been different. Pakistan lost by six wickets at the Dubai International Stadium, losing to India for the seventh straight time in international cricket, and second in a row in the ongoing tournament. Fakhar Zaman was dismissed for 15 off 9 against India

The incident happened on the third ball of the third over after Pakistan were put to bat first in the high-voltage match. Hardik Pandya bowled an off-cutter as Fakhar looked to play on the off side, but got a faint outside edge. The delivery made its way to wicketkeeper Sanju Samson, but the batter was convinced the ball hit the ground first, before going into the gloves.

The decision was sent upstairs, where the third umpire zoomed in to check, as the ball was very close to the ground before going into the gloves. He was eventually convinced and the decision was out, leaving the batter in disbelief. He stood around a little confused before making his way back to the dugout.

Speaking on Pakistani channel Tapmad, Akhtar was livid at how quickly the umpire made the decision on Fakhar, calling it hasty, shocking, and completely unfair. He added that had the batter stayed, the outcome of the India match could have been very different. He even dared ICC to show footage from all 26 camera angles.

"Fakhar wasn’t out. If there was a split decision on the review, the benefit of the doubt should have gone his way. But what are the chances that they check it using the midwicket camera? There are 26 cameras, but somehow the right angle isn’t available. Wow! And then they just looked at two angles and gave him out. Who knows, if Fakhar had stayed at the crease, the match might have turned out differently. Umpiring standard was a joke. The ball clearly hit the ground first. The glove was not underneath at all," he said.

Pakistan did get off to a good start after being put to bat first, scoring 23 runs in the first 15 balls, before Fakhar departed. However, fellow opener Sahibzada Farhan's half-century helped Pakistan set a 172-run target.

Indian openers decimated the Pakistan bowlers with their 105-run stand, before Tilak Varma launched the finishing blows to end the chase with seven balls to spare.