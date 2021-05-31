Fan asks Virat Kohli which bowler from past would have troubled him? India captain picks Pakistan legend

India captain Virat Kohli is regarded as one of the best batsmen in the world at this point. The right-hander has smashed numerous records on his way to greatness, and his numbers are enough to back the remark. In 91 Tests, Kohli has smashed 7,490 runs in 91 Tests at an average of 52.37, while he has also hammered 12,169 runs in 254 ODIs at an average of 59.07.

Kohli is also the leading run-getter in the T20Is format, with 3,159 runs in the format in 90 games. The India skipper has 70 international centuries to his name already and he is the only player at this moment, whose name his picked by cricket pundit when talking about players who can break Sachin Tendulkar's 100 international centuries record.

There are not many bowlers in the world who can trouble captain Kohli as he has the ability to find his way out of even the toughest hurdles on the cricket field. So when a fan asked him to name one bowler from the previous era who could have troubled him, it seemed like a really intriguing question.

Last week, Kohli, who is currently in quarantine with the Indian team in Mumbai before making way to England for the World Test Championship final and the following five-match Test series, conducted a Q/A session on his official Instagram page.

In reply to the question above asked by one of the fans, Kohli picked Pakistan bowled legend Wasim Akram.

The BCCI on Monday shared a clip of the Indian team's gym session on Twitter featuring Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant, Ajinkya Rahane, among other India players.

