Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / ‘Selectors have forgotten Sydney heroics’: Fans fume at Hanuma Vihari's ‘shocking’ snub from India's Test squad
cricket

‘Selectors have forgotten Sydney heroics’: Fans fume at Hanuma Vihari's ‘shocking’ snub from India's Test squad

The announcement left the fans puzzled as many were left wondering about the reason behind Hanuma Vihari's absence from the 16-member squad. 
India's Hanuma Vihari plays a shot at Sydney Cricket Ground (HT Photo)
Updated on Nov 12, 2021 01:23 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

The Indian cricket board announced a 16-member squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against New Zealand, which will be played in November and December.

Virat Kohli was rested for the opening encounter as Ajinkya Rahane will lead the side in his absence. Meanwhile, Cheteshwar Pujara was elevated to the vice-captain role in the opening clash, which also saw KS Bharat, Jayant Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, and Shreyas Iyer making the cut in the red-ball format.  

However, the announcement left the fans puzzled as many were left wondering about the reason behind Hanuma Vihari's absence from the 16-member squad. Here are a few reactions: 

RELATED STORIES

India's Test squad for the upcoming series against New Zealand: A Rahane (C), C Pujara (VC), KL Rahul, M Agarwal, S Gill, S Iyer, W Saha (WK), KS Bharat (WK), R Jadeja, R Ashwin, A Patel, J Yadav, I Sharma, U Yadav, Md Siraj, P Krishna (Virat Kohli has been rested for the opening encounter):

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
hanuma vihari
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Rahane to lead India in first Test vs NZ as Kohli, Rohit rested; Vihari dropped

Yorkshire chief executive Arthur resigns amid racism controversy

‘They have managed to do that well’ - Sehwag on what IND can learn from NZ, ENG

Indian women's cricket team to tour New Zealand ahead of World Cup next year
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi’s air quality
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP