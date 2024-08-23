Fantasy 11 Prediction – Women’s CPL 2024 – Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors
Fantasy 11 Prediction, teams, captain, vice-captain, toss and venue analysis – Women’s CPL 2024 – Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors
In a high-stakes showdown, the Trinbago Knight Riders and the Guyana Amazon Warriors are set to clash, both desperately hunting for their first victory in the new season of the Women’s Caribbean Premier League. After suffering opening defeats at the hands of the Barbados Royals, both teams are on edge, knowing that a win in this match could be the spark that ignites their campaign, propelling them forward with renewed momentum.
LAST 5 MATCHES
TRINBAGO KNIGHT RIDERS: L L W L L
GUYANA AMAZON WARRIORS: L W W L L
THE LIKELY PLAYING XIs FOR TRINBAGO KNIGHT RIDERS AND GUYANA AMAZON WARRIORS
TRINBAGO KNIGHT RIDERS likely XI
Batters: Jemimah Rodrigues, Chedean Nation, Harshitha Samarawickrama
Allrounders: Deandra Dottin, Jess Jonassen
Wicketkeeper: Kycia Knight
Bowlers: Shikha Pandey, Zaida James, Anisa Mohammed, Jahzara Claxton, Samara Ramnath
GUYANA AMAZON WARRIORS likely XI
Batters: Stafanie Taylor, Natasha McLean
Allrounders: Erin Burns, Chloe Tryon
Wicketkeeper: Shemaine Campbelle, Lauren Winfield-Hill
Bowlers: Shabnim Ismail, Karishma Ramharack, Shakera Selman, Ashmini Munisar, Nyia Latchman
Statistical Performance (Trinbago Knight Riders)
- Deandra Dottin
Deandra Dottin is one of the leading run-scorers in the Women’s Caribbean Premier League, having scored 235 runs in seven innings at an average of 33.57. In the first match of the season, she scored 28 off 26 balls.
DEANDRA DOTTIN IN WCPL
INNINGS - 7
RUNS - 235
AVERAGE – 33.57
STRIKE RATE – 110.84
50s/100s – 1/0
2. Anisha Mohammed
Anisha Mohammed is one of the strike bowlers for the Riders. She has picked 10 wickets off seven innings in the WCPL at a strike rate of 12.10.
ANISA MOHAMMED IN WCPL
INNINGS - 7
WICKETS - 10
STRIKE RATE – 12.10
ECONOMY RATE – 6.34
AVERAGE – 12.80
Players Who Can Make a Difference (Trinbago Knight Riders)
1. Jess Jonassen
Jess Jonassen has the experience of playing in franchise leagues and this is her debut WCPL season, and in her first matches she claimed two wickets. She is a handy batter in the middle order.
2. Harshitha Samarawickrama
Harshitha Samarawickrama is the second Sri Lankan in the Women’s Premier League and has come in as replacement for an injured Meg Lanning. Her ability to score fluently would help the Riders get quick runs in the powerplay.
Statistical Performance (Guyana Amazon Warriors)
1. Stafanie Taylor
A key batter for Amazon Warriors, Stafanie Taylor has scored 155 runs off seven innings in the tournament. In Warriors’ first match of the season, she had scored 38 runs off 36 balls.
STAFANIE TAYLOR IN WCPL
INNINGS - 7
RUNS - 155
AVERAGE – 31.00
STRIKE RATE – 104.02
50s/100s – 0/0
2. Shabnim Ismail
In Warriors’ first game of the season, Shabnim Ismail returned impressive figures of 4 for 16. In WCPL, Ismail has picked 11 wickets in six innings.
SHABNIM ISMAIL IN WCPL
INNINGS - 6
WICKETS - 11
STRIKE RATE – 12.00
ECONOMY RATE – 5.54
AVERAGE – 11.09
Players Who Can Make a Difference (Guyana Amazon Warriors)
1. Erin Burns
Erin Burns has scored 117 runs off six innings at an average of 39.00 in the WCPL, including a fifty. Her all-round ability makes her a key player in the Warriors lineup.
2. Lauren Winfield-Hill
Although this being her first season at the Caribbean League, Lauren Winfield-Hill would be a key batter in the top order for the Warriors.
Team Head to Head
Both teams have played three matches against each other in Women’s CPL, with Amazon Warriors having won two and one fixture had no result.
RIDERS V WARRIORS - HEAD TO HEAD RECORD
Matches: 3
Riders Won: 0
Warriors Won: 2
No Result: 1
Venue and Pitch
Brian Lara Stadium at Tarouba, Trinidad will host all the matches of the 2024 Women’s Caribbean Premier League. The average first innings score in T20Is at this venue is 128 and in the second innings it is 116. The highest T20I score at this venue is 267 and the lowest score is 40. The toss win to match win percentage is 66%.
MATCH PREDICTION
Guyana Amazon Warriors would have an edge going into the match because of their commanding head-to-head record. Amazon Warriors have 70% chance to win the match.
Fantasy XI
Wicketkeeper: Lauren Winfield-Hill
Batters: Stafanie Taylor (C), Natasha McLean, Harshitha Samarawickrama
Allrounders: Deandra Dottin, Jess Jonassen, Erin Burns
Bowlers: Anisa Mohammed, Shabnim Ismail (VC), Shakera Selman, Nyia Latchman
BACKUP PLAYERS:
BATTER – Jemimah Rodrigues
BOWLER – Karishma Ramharack
ALL-ROUNDER – Chloe Tryon