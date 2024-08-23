Fantasy 11 Prediction – Women’s CPL 2024 – Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors

In a high-stakes showdown, the Trinbago Knight Riders and the Guyana Amazon Warriors are set to clash, both desperately hunting for their first victory in the new season of the Women’s Caribbean Premier League. After suffering opening defeats at the hands of the Barbados Royals, both teams are on edge, knowing that a win in this match could be the spark that ignites their campaign, propelling them forward with renewed momentum. Fantasy 11 Prediction, teams, captain, vice-captain, toss and venue analysis – Women’s CPL 2024 – Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors(Getty)

LAST 5 MATCHES

TRINBAGO KNIGHT RIDERS: L L W L L

GUYANA AMAZON WARRIORS: L W W L L

THE LIKELY PLAYING XIs FOR TRINBAGO KNIGHT RIDERS AND GUYANA AMAZON WARRIORS

TRINBAGO KNIGHT RIDERS likely XI

Batters: Jemimah Rodrigues, Chedean Nation, Harshitha Samarawickrama

Allrounders: Deandra Dottin, Jess Jonassen

Wicketkeeper: Kycia Knight

Bowlers: Shikha Pandey, Zaida James, Anisa Mohammed, Jahzara Claxton, Samara Ramnath

GUYANA AMAZON WARRIORS likely XI

Batters: Stafanie Taylor, Natasha McLean

Allrounders: Erin Burns, Chloe Tryon

Wicketkeeper: Shemaine Campbelle, Lauren Winfield-Hill

Bowlers: Shabnim Ismail, Karishma Ramharack, Shakera Selman, Ashmini Munisar, Nyia Latchman

Statistical Performance (Trinbago Knight Riders)

Deandra Dottin

Deandra Dottin is one of the leading run-scorers in the Women’s Caribbean Premier League, having scored 235 runs in seven innings at an average of 33.57. In the first match of the season, she scored 28 off 26 balls.

DEANDRA DOTTIN IN WCPL

INNINGS - 7

RUNS - 235

AVERAGE – 33.57

STRIKE RATE – 110.84

50s/100s – 1/0

2. Anisha Mohammed

Anisha Mohammed is one of the strike bowlers for the Riders. She has picked 10 wickets off seven innings in the WCPL at a strike rate of 12.10.

ANISA MOHAMMED IN WCPL

INNINGS - 7

WICKETS - 10

STRIKE RATE – 12.10

ECONOMY RATE – 6.34

AVERAGE – 12.80

Players Who Can Make a Difference (Trinbago Knight Riders)

1. Jess Jonassen

Jess Jonassen has the experience of playing in franchise leagues and this is her debut WCPL season, and in her first matches she claimed two wickets. She is a handy batter in the middle order.

2. Harshitha Samarawickrama

Harshitha Samarawickrama is the second Sri Lankan in the Women’s Premier League and has come in as replacement for an injured Meg Lanning. Her ability to score fluently would help the Riders get quick runs in the powerplay.

Statistical Performance (Guyana Amazon Warriors)

1. Stafanie Taylor

A key batter for Amazon Warriors, Stafanie Taylor has scored 155 runs off seven innings in the tournament. In Warriors’ first match of the season, she had scored 38 runs off 36 balls.

STAFANIE TAYLOR IN WCPL

INNINGS - 7

RUNS - 155

AVERAGE – 31.00

STRIKE RATE – 104.02

50s/100s – 0/0

2. Shabnim Ismail

In Warriors’ first game of the season, Shabnim Ismail returned impressive figures of 4 for 16. In WCPL, Ismail has picked 11 wickets in six innings.

SHABNIM ISMAIL IN WCPL

INNINGS - 6

WICKETS - 11

STRIKE RATE – 12.00

ECONOMY RATE – 5.54

AVERAGE – 11.09

Players Who Can Make a Difference (Guyana Amazon Warriors)

1. Erin Burns

Erin Burns has scored 117 runs off six innings at an average of 39.00 in the WCPL, including a fifty. Her all-round ability makes her a key player in the Warriors lineup.

2. Lauren Winfield-Hill

Although this being her first season at the Caribbean League, Lauren Winfield-Hill would be a key batter in the top order for the Warriors.

Team Head to Head

Both teams have played three matches against each other in Women’s CPL, with Amazon Warriors having won two and one fixture had no result.

RIDERS V WARRIORS - HEAD TO HEAD RECORD

Matches: 3

Riders Won: 0

Warriors Won: 2

No Result: 1

Venue and Pitch

Brian Lara Stadium at Tarouba, Trinidad will host all the matches of the 2024 Women’s Caribbean Premier League. The average first innings score in T20Is at this venue is 128 and in the second innings it is 116. The highest T20I score at this venue is 267 and the lowest score is 40. The toss win to match win percentage is 66%.

MATCH PREDICTION

Guyana Amazon Warriors would have an edge going into the match because of their commanding head-to-head record. Amazon Warriors have 70% chance to win the match.

Fantasy XI

Wicketkeeper: Lauren Winfield-Hill

Batters: Stafanie Taylor (C), Natasha McLean, Harshitha Samarawickrama

Allrounders: Deandra Dottin, Jess Jonassen, Erin Burns

Bowlers: Anisa Mohammed, Shabnim Ismail (VC), Shakera Selman, Nyia Latchman

BACKUP PLAYERS:

BATTER – Jemimah Rodrigues

BOWLER – Karishma Ramharack

ALL-ROUNDER – Chloe Tryon