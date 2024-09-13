Fantasy XI Prediction, teams, captain, toss and venue analysis: IRELAND vs ENGLAND 1st W-T20I
Ireland are preparing to host England for a two-match T20I series in Dublin following the conclusion of the ODI series in Belfast earlier this week. Ireland stole a win from their opponents in a rain-shortened match of just 22 overs, but England came away as 2-1 winners. This is the first time in over a decade that Ireland are hosting England, and will be looking to take their chances against an inexperienced visiting team. This is England’s first T20I series since a 5-0 whitewash of New Zealand earlier this year.
LAST FIVE MATCHES RESULTS
IRELAND: W W L L W
ENGLAND: W W W W W
LIKELY PLAYING XIs
IRELAND likely XI
Batters: Gaby Lewis, Leah Paul, Rebecca Stokell, Una Raymond-Hoey
Allrounders: Alice Tector, Orla Prendergast, Arlene Kelly
Wicketkeeper: Amy Hunter
Bowlers: Jane Maguire, Aimee Maguire, Freya Sargent
ENGLAND likely XI
Batters: Hollie Armitage, Paige Scholfield, Bryony Smith
Allrounders: Mady Villiers, Georgia Adams, Katie George
Wicketkeeper: Tammy Beaumont, Seren Smale
Bowlers: Kate Cross, Issy Wong, Mahika Gaur
STATISTICAL PERFORMANCE (IRELAND)
1. GABY LEWIS
Gaby Lewis was the hero for Ireland in their win over England in the third ODI, with a quickfire 72 off 56 to help them seal the win. In her previous T20 match, she scored a big century against Sri Lanka, which makes her the hot pick.
GABY LEWIS IN WT20I
INNINGS: 89
RUNS: 2183
AVERAGE: 28.72
STRIKE RATE: 116.24
50s/100s: 12/2
2. AIMEE MAGUIRE
While Aimee Maguire has a less than stellar record in T20 matches, her 5-fer in the third ODI will give her momentum and confidence heading into this series.
AIMEE MAGUIRE IN WT20I
INNINGS - 4
WICKETS - 1
STRIKE RATE – 42.00
ECONOMY RATE – 8.00
AVERAGE – 56.00
Players who can make a difference (IRELAND)
1. Amy Hunter
Wicketkeeper batter Amy Hunter has an impressive record with bat in T20 cricket, and is likely to open which will allow her to take advantage of the powerplay.
2. Orla Prendergast
All-rounder Orla Prendergast has become on of Ireland’s best performers, especially with bat, and her form will be essential for the team to succeed.
STATISTICAL PERFORMANCE (ENGLAND)
1. TAMMY BEAUMONT
Tammy Beaumont has been showing strong form in the ODI series, leading scoring with 212 runs in 3 matches. She will be leading England’s inexperienced batting lineup.
TAMMY BEAUMONT IN WT20I
INNINGS: 86
RUNS: 1792
AVERAGE: 23.89
STRIKE RATE: 108.67
50s/100s: 10/1
2. MADY VILLIERS
Spinner Mady Villiers is one of the players with international T20 experience in this England team, and can exert control with tight and economical bowling.
MADY VILLIERS IN WT20I
INNINGS - 15
WICKETS - 14
STRIKE RATE – 15.43
ECONOMY RATE – 6.72
AVERAGE – 17.29
Players who can make a difference (ENGLAND)
1. Mahika Gaur
Young pacer Mahika Gaur is a player that England are placing a lot of faith in, with this series serving as an opportunity to develop her talents as she returns from injury. She has represented England only in WODIs so far.
2. Kate Cross
England’s captain Kate Cross will be leading from the front. Although she hasn’t been a regular in the format, she is a very experienced and consistent bowler at the top of the innings.
TEAMS HEAD TO HEAD RECORD
|MATCHES
|IRELAND WON
|ENGLAND WON
|NO RESULT
|2
|0
|2
|0
VENUE AND PITCH
There have only been three matches played at Dublin’s Castle Avenue cricket ground in the women’s T20I format, all the way back in a tri-series between Ireland, Pakistan, and Bangladesh. It was a low-scoring series with the chasing team winning on all three occasions. More recently, Ireland’s men hosted Pakistan for a more high-scoring series in 2024, with the chasing team winning all three matches then as well.
MATCH PREDICTION
This match will be one that Ireland see as an opportunity to knock over an inexperienced and untested English lineup. However, the visitors have a degree of experience who they can rely on, and showed their quality through the ODI series. The ODI win will give the Irish confidence, and they will fancy their chances in the shortened format as well on home turf. England remain 60% favourites.
FANTASY XI
Batters: Gaby Lewis, Hollie Armitage, Paige Scholfield
Wicketkeepers: Tammy Beaumont, Amy Hunter
All-rounders: Orla Prendergast, Arlene Kelly, Mady Villiers
Bowlers: Kate Cross, Aimee Maguire, Mahika Gaur
Backup players:
Batter: Rebecca Stokell
All-rounder: Georgia Adams
Bowler: Freya Sargent