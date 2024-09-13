Ireland are preparing to host England for a two-match T20I series in Dublin following the conclusion of the ODI series in Belfast earlier this week. Ireland stole a win from their opponents in a rain-shortened match of just 22 overs, but England came away as 2-1 winners. This is the first time in over a decade that Ireland are hosting England, and will be looking to take their chances against an inexperienced visiting team. This is England’s first T20I series since a 5-0 whitewash of New Zealand earlier this year. Fantasy XI Prediction, teams, captain, toss and venue analysis: IRELAND vs ENGLAND 1st W-T20I. (Getty)

LAST FIVE MATCHES RESULTS

IRELAND: W W L L W

ENGLAND: W W W W W

LIKELY PLAYING XIs

IRELAND likely XI

Batters: Gaby Lewis, Leah Paul, Rebecca Stokell, Una Raymond-Hoey

Allrounders: Alice Tector, Orla Prendergast, Arlene Kelly

Wicketkeeper: Amy Hunter

Bowlers: Jane Maguire, Aimee Maguire, Freya Sargent

ENGLAND likely XI

Batters: Hollie Armitage, Paige Scholfield, Bryony Smith

Allrounders: Mady Villiers, Georgia Adams, Katie George

Wicketkeeper: Tammy Beaumont, Seren Smale

Bowlers: Kate Cross, Issy Wong, Mahika Gaur

STATISTICAL PERFORMANCE (IRELAND)

1. GABY LEWIS

Gaby Lewis was the hero for Ireland in their win over England in the third ODI, with a quickfire 72 off 56 to help them seal the win. In her previous T20 match, she scored a big century against Sri Lanka, which makes her the hot pick.

GABY LEWIS IN WT20I

INNINGS: 89

RUNS: 2183

AVERAGE: 28.72

STRIKE RATE: 116.24

50s/100s: 12/2

2. AIMEE MAGUIRE

While Aimee Maguire has a less than stellar record in T20 matches, her 5-fer in the third ODI will give her momentum and confidence heading into this series.

AIMEE MAGUIRE IN WT20I

INNINGS - 4

WICKETS - 1

STRIKE RATE – 42.00

ECONOMY RATE – 8.00

AVERAGE – 56.00

Players who can make a difference (IRELAND)

1. Amy Hunter

Wicketkeeper batter Amy Hunter has an impressive record with bat in T20 cricket, and is likely to open which will allow her to take advantage of the powerplay.

2. Orla Prendergast

All-rounder Orla Prendergast has become on of Ireland’s best performers, especially with bat, and her form will be essential for the team to succeed.

STATISTICAL PERFORMANCE (ENGLAND)

1. TAMMY BEAUMONT

Tammy Beaumont has been showing strong form in the ODI series, leading scoring with 212 runs in 3 matches. She will be leading England’s inexperienced batting lineup.

TAMMY BEAUMONT IN WT20I

INNINGS: 86

RUNS: 1792

AVERAGE: 23.89

STRIKE RATE: 108.67

50s/100s: 10/1

2. MADY VILLIERS

Spinner Mady Villiers is one of the players with international T20 experience in this England team, and can exert control with tight and economical bowling.

MADY VILLIERS IN WT20I

INNINGS - 15

WICKETS - 14

STRIKE RATE – 15.43

ECONOMY RATE – 6.72

AVERAGE – 17.29

Players who can make a difference (ENGLAND)

1. Mahika Gaur

Young pacer Mahika Gaur is a player that England are placing a lot of faith in, with this series serving as an opportunity to develop her talents as she returns from injury. She has represented England only in WODIs so far.

2. Kate Cross

England’s captain Kate Cross will be leading from the front. Although she hasn’t been a regular in the format, she is a very experienced and consistent bowler at the top of the innings.

TEAMS HEAD TO HEAD RECORD

MATCHES IRELAND WON ENGLAND WON NO RESULT 2 0 2 0

VENUE AND PITCH

There have only been three matches played at Dublin’s Castle Avenue cricket ground in the women’s T20I format, all the way back in a tri-series between Ireland, Pakistan, and Bangladesh. It was a low-scoring series with the chasing team winning on all three occasions. More recently, Ireland’s men hosted Pakistan for a more high-scoring series in 2024, with the chasing team winning all three matches then as well.

MATCH PREDICTION

This match will be one that Ireland see as an opportunity to knock over an inexperienced and untested English lineup. However, the visitors have a degree of experience who they can rely on, and showed their quality through the ODI series. The ODI win will give the Irish confidence, and they will fancy their chances in the shortened format as well on home turf. England remain 60% favourites.

FANTASY XI

Batters: Gaby Lewis, Hollie Armitage, Paige Scholfield

Wicketkeepers: Tammy Beaumont, Amy Hunter

All-rounders: Orla Prendergast, Arlene Kelly, Mady Villiers

Bowlers: Kate Cross, Aimee Maguire, Mahika Gaur

Backup players:

Batter: Rebecca Stokell

All-rounder: Georgia Adams

Bowler: Freya Sargent