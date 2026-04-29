Ferreira warns RR against over-reliance on Sooryavanshi, Jaiswal after heroics vs PBKS: ‘Can’t just rely on openers’

The Indian Premier League continues to thrive, with each game not just extending records but also opening doors for fresh talent and emerging match-winners to shine on the big stage and earn the spotlight their ability truly demands.

Rajasthan Royals' Donovan Ferreira delivered under pressure with a 52 off 26 balls.(ANI Pic Service)

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Table-toppers Punjab Kings, who made a strong start to the campaign under Shreyas Iyer, fell short on April 28 against an explosive Rajasthan Royals batting unit at the New Chandigarh Stadium.

The Iyer-led side has been exceptional in chases this season, winning all five run chases so far. In their previous game against Delhi Capitals, they created history by pulling off the highest successful chase in T20 cricket, overhauling 265 with seven balls to spare.

Asked to bat first after losing the toss, PBKS were powered by a composed 59 off 44 balls from wicketkeeper-opener Prabhsimran Singh, before Marcus Stoinis exploded with a 62 off just 22 balls to push the total to 222.

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{{^usCountry}} However, their consistent batting heroics fell short against a match-winning effort from South African wicketkeeper-batter Donovan Ferreira. The 27-year-old, picked up from DC for INR 1 crore ahead of the season, returned to RR after earlier stints in 2023 and 2024, where he had managed just 8 runs in two games. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, their consistent batting heroics fell short against a match-winning effort from South African wicketkeeper-batter Donovan Ferreira. The 27-year-old, picked up from DC for INR 1 crore ahead of the season, returned to RR after earlier stints in 2023 and 2024, where he had managed just 8 runs in two games. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} This time, he delivered under pressure with a 52 off 26 balls to seal a 6-wicket win. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This time, he delivered under pressure with a 52 off 26 balls to seal a 6-wicket win. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Speaking after the match, Ferreira said, “Just kept my mind nice and clear. Exactly the same as when I was a kid playing with a toy truck.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speaking after the match, Ferreira said, “Just kept my mind nice and clear. Exactly the same as when I was a kid playing with a toy truck.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} His unbeaten 77-run stand with Shubham Dubey, who smashed 31 off 12 balls at a strike rate of 258, took RR to third place on the table as the playoff race tightened. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} His unbeaten 77-run stand with Shubham Dubey, who smashed 31 off 12 balls at a strike rate of 258, took RR to third place on the table as the playoff race tightened. {{/usCountry}}

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“I kept on telling the guys, 'we need to be positive, it's not that hard to get that score. We need to keep showing intent, we mustn't be predictable and swing every ball. So let's be calculative and play good cricket shots,” added Ferreira about the game plan.

Also Read - What are the chances of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi winning his first IPL Orange Cap, pipping Kohli, Abhishek and others?

He further explained how the middle order adapted to the chase and the Required Run Rate, stressing how “one good over” can flip momentum. This came after a strong start from Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who scored 43 off 16 balls, and Yashasvi Jaiswal, who made 51 off 27.

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"I think it's important to really just take it ball by ball and not look too far ahead. I just kept on reminding myself, it's only 12s [per over] or 10s [per over required], so just one good over and then the game becomes a lot simpler. Luckily for me, Shubham came in and took a lot of pressure off me and played a crucial knock over there. And I knew if I just stay there, not lose my wicket, then I can catch up in one over. So luckily for me, that happened in the last over of Lockie [Ferguson]'s bowling,” revealed Ferreira.

“Need to step up and win the match for the team”

He also underlined the importance of the middle order stepping up in big games, saying such moments often define a season. Ferreira noted that while Sooryavanshi and Jaiswal have been the backbone of the batting unit, the team cannot depend on them alone. The duo recently became the fastest pair to reach 500 partnership runs in just 248 balls.

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“Jaiswal and them are always setting it up in the first couple of overs, But it's important that when it's your day you need to step up and win the match for the team. You need to win games to stay in the top four. It's a long tournament so we just keep reminding ourselves that different guys should put their hands up. We can't just rely on our openers who have been really good for us,” Ferreira concluded.

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