'Few of your main players are not there, how will it work?': Chopra says absence of star players to hurt some franchises

Bangladesh Cricket Board president Nazmul Hassan on Monday announced that the board will not be handing out NOCs (No Objection Certificates) to their players Shakib Al Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman for participating in the remainder of IPL 2021.

The BCCI recently announced that the tournament will be completed in the UAE during the September-October window. Following that, the BCB president made the announcement. Moreover, ECB's Ashley Giles had already stayed that England players will most likely miss the second half as well.

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra remarked that a few franchises will suffer a huge blow in the absence of Bangladesh players. In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra said:

"Earlier there were only question marks over the availability of Australian and English cricketers. Now Bangladesh has also said that only two of their players play, but both of them will not be given the NOC. A couple of franchises are going to get hurt very very badly."

The cricketer-turned-commentator observed that Shakib Al Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman may not be seen plying their trade in the UAE.

"Shakib Al Hasan for all practical purposes is out. He will not be a part of the second half of the IPL. It is being heard that the other player, Mustafizur Rahman, will also not be allowed for the remaining IPL matches," added Chopra.

Reports have also stated that Australia's Pat Cummins will also remain absent from the remainder of the tournament, which will cause Kolkata Knight Riders further problems as they will then be missing Shakib and skipper Eoin Morgan as well.

"If Shakib doesn't come, it will be a huge loss for Kolkata. Firstly, Pat Cummins has gone. For all practical purposes Eoin Morgan will also not be there and now Shakib Al Hasan, so quite a few of your main players are not there. So how will it work?" asked Chopra.

Before the tournament was suspended due to the Covid-19 crisis in India, KKR was seventh in the points table with two wins in seven matches.