Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / Finch on track to lead Australia at T20 World Cup after knee surgery
cricket

Finch on track to lead Australia at T20 World Cup after knee surgery

The 34-year-old opener sustained the knee injury at St Lucia last month on a short format tour of West Indies and was flown home to have surgery after undergoing 14 days of quarantine.
Reuters | , Sydney
PUBLISHED ON AUG 13, 2021 01:07 PM IST
File image of Australia captain Aaron Finch.(Getty Images)

Australia's short format captain Aaron Finch is on track to lead the team at the Twenty20 World Cup in October and November after undergoing surgery on his right knee, Cricket Australia said on Friday.

The 34-year-old opener sustained the knee injury at St Lucia last month on a short format tour of West Indies and was flown home to have surgery after undergoing 14 days of quarantine.

Cricket Australia said the operation to repair the damaged cartilage took place in Melbourne on Thursday and that with an expected recovery period of eight to 10 weeks, Finch should be available for the start of the T20 World Cup.

The seventh T20 World Cup has been moved from India because of the COVID-19 pandemic and will take place in the United Arab Emirates and Oman over a month from Oct. 17.

Alex Carey took over as skipper for the remainder of the West Indies tour before Matthew Wade assumed the mantle for the ensuing T20 series in Bangladesh, which Australia lost 4-1.

Australia have never won the T20 World Cup with their best finish of runners-up coming in the 2010 edition in West Indies when they lost to England in the final.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
aaron finch australia
TRENDING NEWS

75th Independence Day: Ashwini Vaishnaw posts pic of postal stamp issued in 1947

Mumbai Police reacts to bike stunt video, rewards riders by booking them

Netflix India uses ZNMD meme to share hilarious biryani-related post

R Madhavan shares optical illusion, says it's ‘kinda crazy’
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan
Sourav Ganguly
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
World Organ Donation Day
August 2021 festivals
Kareena Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP