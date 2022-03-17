'Find out from curators in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai...': Ex-Pakistan pacer explains why PCB should seek India's help

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has come under criticism for the kind of pitches that have been on offer in the ongoing Test series against Australia that the country is hosting. The two Tests in Rawalpindi and Karachi were high scoring affairs, with the pitch for the first Test being especially panned by a number of former players.

A number of former Pakistan cricketers were also critical of PCB chairman Ramiz Raja's explanation for why the wickets were the way they are in the series. Former fast bowler Aaqib Javed also joined the chorus and said that the curators in Pakistan should take suggestions from their counterparts in India on how to prepare pitches.

"Why go anywhere else? I would say find out from the curators in Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai etc how they prepare the turners on which Indian spinners dominate. I am surprised until now Pakistan has not been able to produce pure turning tracks, which will help our spinners," Aaqib said on a YouTube channel.

India also recently hosted a two-Test series against Sri Lanka in Mohali and Bengaluru, with the latter being a pink-ball Test. Both matches featured pitches that gave assistance to spinners and the Indian fast bowlers reaped rich dividends as well in the pink-ball Test.

The first Test between Pakistan and Australia petered out to a draw with only three innings played. The match ended with Pakistan openers Imam-ul-Haq and Abdullah Safique scoring unbeaten centuries and with a partnership of 252 runs between them.

The second Test, though high-scoring, also turned out to be a closer affair. Chasing a target of 506, Pakistan batted over 171 overs in the fourth innings to score 443/7 with captain Babar Azam scoring a record 196 off 425 balls. While it looked like Pakistan might pull off the improbable chase, they managed to hold on for a draw.

