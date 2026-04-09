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Finn Allen’s dismissal sparks IPL umpiring controversy, commentators also question Digvesh Rathi’s catch

The replay showed that Digvesh Rathi’s foot was close to the boundary rope, raising doubts about the decision as the umpire didn't check the different angles.

Updated on: Apr 09, 2026 08:36 pm IST
Written by Aditya Maheshwari
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The umpiring in the Indian Premier League came under scrutiny once again during Thursday’s clash between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants. Controversy arose over a catch that appeared to be given out without a thorough review, drawing criticism from fans on social media. In the second over, Finn Allen mistimed a shot off Prince Yadav, and the ball flew to third man, where Digvesh Rathi claimed the catch. The on-field umpire immediately gave him out. However, replays later in the match showed that Rathi’s foot was close to the boundary rope, raising doubts about the decision. Commentators Harsha Bhogle and Faf du Plessis also highlighted that the umpire should have checked multiple angles before making the call, suggesting that a more careful review could have prevented the controversy.

Controversy flares over Finn Allen’s dismissal during the KKR vs LSG clash.(Reuters and X Image)

After watching the replay, commentator Bhogle said, "I felt that there was a little crease there on the letters O and O. I thought it deserved a really close look."

Allen was dismissed for just 9 as fans on X lashed out at the umpires for not thoroughly checking the catch or asking the third umpire to take a close look.

Phil Salt's catch also came under the scanner

"I think [we are] looking to bowl first. We want to put opposition at the back. As I said before, we trust our bowlers enough that they might do a good job for us. (How significant was that win?) We feel, you know, victory definitely adds to the atmosphere of the team. We always talk about being positive, having that intent at the same time. When you win, I think when people see all that is coming together, really happy for that. We're playing with the same team. No change for us," Pant said.

 
indian premier league lucknow super giants kolkata knight riders harsha bhogle
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Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans LIVE Score.
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