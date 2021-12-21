Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / FIR against Pakistan spinner Yasir Shah for aiding in alleged rape of minor girl
cricket

FIR against Pakistan spinner Yasir Shah for aiding in alleged rape of minor girl

In the FIR, the girl has alleged that Yasir's friend, Farhan kidnapped her on gunpoint, raped her, made videos of her and later made threats to her.
Pakistani cricketer Yasir Shah (File Photo)
Published on Dec 21, 2021 08:33 AM IST
PTI | , Karachi

Police have registered an FIR against Pakistan Test leg-spinner Yasir Shah and his friend on the allegations of kidnapping, molesting and threatening a girl.

The FIR was registered at the Shalimar police station in Lahore after the girl complained. The Pakistan cricketer is yet to respond on the issue.

In the FIR, the girl has alleged that Yasir's friend, Farhan kidnapped her on gunpoint, raped her, made videos of her and later made threats to her.

The girl has alleged that Yasir Shah helped his friend and later with Farhan threatened her that if she raised any voice they would release her videos.

According to the complaint filed with the police, the girl says when she contacted Yasir on WhatsApp pleading for his help he laughed at her and told her to keep quiet about the whole issue.

The girl also claims that when she went to the police Yasir offered to give her a flat and monthly expenses for 18 years if she remained quiet.

Yasir didn't travel to Bangladesh for the recent Test series as he is nursing a finger injury. 

RELATED STORIES

Meanwhile as per a report in ESPNCricinfo, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said: “We have noted that some allegations have been levelled against one of our Centrally Contracted players.”

"The PCB is presently gathering information at its end and will only offer a comment when in possession of complete facts."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
yasir shah
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Parliament Winter Session 2021 Live
Covid Cases India
R Madhavan
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP