‘First Jofra, then Stokes pulled out. Now, Broad’: Chopra's word of caution for India as England face injury crisis

India looked in control of the first Test against England at the Trent Bridge Cricket Ground in Nottingham. They needed 157 runs to reach the target of 209 set by England on the final day with nine wickets in hand. But the weather had other plans as day 5 of the first Test was completely washed out due to rain. Now, India and England go into the second Test looking to take a lead in the five-match series.

Ahead of the Lord's Test, former India batsman and commentator Aakash Chopra had a word of caution for the visitors. England are facing an injury crisis at the moment as star players like Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer and Stuart Broad have been ruled out of the Test series. But Chopra believes India shouldn't take the hosts lightly as he expects the series to be a close affair.

'First Jofra. Then Stokes pulled out. Now, Broad is injured. And Woakes hasn’t recovered yet. While everything is pointing towards things getting easier for India to clinch the series but I have a strong feeling that it’ll be a much closer series than most people think,' Chopra said on Twitter.

England skipper Joe Root expressed excitement about playing a Test match at Lord's ahead of the second game against India on Thursday.

Root on Wednesday shared a picture of him walking out of the ground after training ahead of the "big week".

"Always special to play a Test match at Lord's. Big week ahead," Root tweeted.

Meanwhile, England's fast bowler Stuart Broad has been ruled out of the entire Test series against India.

The Seamer has sustained a tear to his right calf. He underwent an MRI scan in London on Wednesday lunchtime, which revealed a tear.

Broad sustained the injury during the warm-up on Tuesday afternoon at Lord's.

Moreover, England and India on Wednesday were fined 40 per cent of their match fees and penalised two ICC World Test Championship (WTC) points each for maintaining slow over-rates in the first Test in Nottingham.

As a team, we are not pleased that we lost those two points because of the slow over-rate. That factor is in our control, we made up a few overs and we were just short by two overs in the end," said Kohli during a virtual press conference.

"Basically, we have to keep up with the pace of the game. You do not want to be too far behind in the game that you are not able to make up overs. As you said, points are very very crucial," he added.

Chris Broad of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanctions after both sides were ruled to be two overs short of their targets after time allowances were taken into consideration.

(with ANI inputs)