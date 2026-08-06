First post-Bazball England squad signals selection reset as Lawrence, Pope, and Cook return for Pakistan Tests

England’s first Test squad of the post-Bazball era bears the unmistakable imprint of transition, with Joe Root restored as captain and several discarded players recalled for the opening two matches of the three-Test series against Pakistan.

Joe Root reacts. (Action Images via Reuters)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The 16-member group represents England’s first selection since the dismantling of the Ben Stokes-Brendon McCullum leadership axis that had defined their Test cricket for four years. Stokes has retired, while McCullum has relinquished control of the Test side to concentrate on England’s limited-overs teams.

Root, who previously captained England between 2017 and 2022, will consequently begin his second permanent tenure at Headingley on August 19. Marcus Trescothick will operate as interim head coach during the Pakistan series before Stephen Fleming formally assumes control of the Test team.

The new regime’s first squad does not amount to a wholesale ideological rejection of Bazball. Several players cultivated during the Stokes-McCullum period remain central to England’s plans, including Harry Brook, Ben Duckett, Jamie Smith and a formidable collection of fast bowlers. Nevertheless, the recalls of Dan Lawrence, Ollie Pope and Sam Cook suggest a renewed willingness to reconsider players who had slipped beyond the immediate first-choice group.

Jordan Cox promoted after Jacob Bethell injury

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Jordan Cox has been entrusted with the No. 3 position after Jacob Bethell was ruled out of the entire series with a right-knee injury sustained during England’s one-day international series against India. Cox made his Test debut against New Zealand in June, initially batting at No. 7, but will now be elevated to one of the most demanding positions in the order. Pope, who lost his place during England’s Ashes defeat in Australia, returns as a reserve rather than reclaiming the position automatically. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jordan Cox has been entrusted with the No. 3 position after Jacob Bethell was ruled out of the entire series with a right-knee injury sustained during England’s one-day international series against India. Cox made his Test debut against New Zealand in June, initially batting at No. 7, but will now be elevated to one of the most demanding positions in the order. Pope, who lost his place during England’s Ashes defeat in Australia, returns as a reserve rather than reclaiming the position automatically. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Lawrence has been recalled for the first time since facing Sri Lanka in 2024 and is expected to bat at No. 6. His prolific County Championship season for Surrey has forced him back into consideration, while his off-spin could help England compensate for the absence of a genuine all-rounder.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

That problem may become the defining selection question of the post-Stokes era. Without a player capable of operating as both a frontline batter and bowler, England must choose between extending their batting order and retaining sufficient bowling depth. Shoaib Bashir remains the principal specialist spinner, while Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Sam Cook, Matthew Fisher, Ollie Robinson and Josh Tongue provide England with an unusually broad range of pace options.

“We have selected a squad for the first two Tests that balances rising talent with the experience needed against a quality Pakistan team,” national selector Marcus North said. The first Test begins at Headingley on August 19, followed by the second at Lord’s from August 27. The final match will be played at Edgbaston in September.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read: Harshit Rana flagged overweight, Siraj caught off-guard: CoE's flawed fitness system exposed as BCCI orders overhaul

England squad for first two Pakistan Tests

Joe Root (captain), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Sam Cook, Jordan Cox, Ben Duckett, Matthew Fisher, Emilio Gay, Dan Lawrence, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Jamie Smith and Josh Tongue.