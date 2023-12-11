Watch: 'Flames out of nowhere' terrifies England's Tom Curran during BBL clash, draws laughter from Ricky Ponting

England's Tom Curran had a hard time in fielding for the Sydney Sixers in the action-packed match against Hobart Hurricanes during the 2023-2024 edition of the Big Bash League 2023-24. Moises Henriques' Sydney Sixers played out a low-scoring contest with Hobart Hurricanes in the 5th match of the Big Bash League at the North Tasmania Cricket Association Ground. The onus was on lower-order batter CJ Anderson, who was leading the batting charge of his side after Sydney Sixers reduced Hobart Hurricanes to 69-5 inside the first nine overs.

Ricky Ponting poked fun at Tom Curran over the lesser-known incident during the BBL match(7Cricket-Reuters)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Stationed at long-off, Curran was a mere spectator when Anderson smashed a boundary in the 13th over of the innings. Legendary Australian cricketer Ricky Ponting, who was on commentary duty during the match, highlighted a lesser-known incident involving the England star. It was ‘flames out of nowhere’ for Curran when the England star was picking up the ball from the boundary line. “Have a look at Tom Curran, boys watch this. Have a look at this, watch him jump,” Ponting said as his remarks managed to draw plenty of laughs out of the commentary box.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

ALSO READ: 'Rohit Sharma's name will be kept top-most in Indian cricket history if…': Pathan's GOAT claim ahead of IND vs SA Tests

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Anderson, who scored 17 off 27 balls, was eventually dismissed by Curran in the 17th over. Curran bowled four overs and leaked 19 runs. The Englishman was also the pick of the bowlers for his side in the BBL match between Hobart Hurricanes and Sydney Sixers. Curran shared 8 wickets with Jackson Bird, Jack Edwards and Ben Dwarshuis. Talking more about the match, Caleb Jewell top-scored for Hobart Hurricanes against the Sydney Sixers. Jewell's 42 off 24 balls followed by cameos from Chris Jordan (16) and Patrick Dooley (19) lifted the Hurricanes to 135-8 in 20 overs.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

England all-rounder Curran has returned to the Sixers' lineup for the first time since BBL 11. He was forced to withdraw halfway through the season due to a lower back stress fracture at the time. The 28-year-old has played 2 Tests, 28 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and 30 T20Is for England. He has also played for Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON