Focus on Sarfaraz’s batting, not keeping: Sourav Ganguly

In Delhi Capitals’ opening fixture of IPL 2023 against Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow on Saturday, they were undone by the searing pace of England’s Mark Wood. Playing just his second game in the league – he had not played since debut for CSK in 2018 – Wood claimed career-best T20 figures of 5/14 to hand Capitals a 50-run defeat.

Sarfaraz Khan of Delhi Capitals bats during IPL 2023 clash against Lucknow Super Giants(AP)

While Wood breathed fire on an off day for the Delhi batting unit, eyebrows may have been raised especially over the manner of dismissals of Prithvi Shaw and Sarfaraz Khan, two young batters aspiring to push for India selection on a regular basis. Worryingly for their India prospects, both seemed a tad late into their shots owing to the pace the England bowler generates. Off the third ball of Wood’s opening over, Shaw went for an expansive drive with little feet movement, only to be beaten by the 147kph thunderbolt that seamed in a tad and hit off-stump.

Sarfaraz was dismissed after getting into an awkward position against Wood’s short ball. Initially looking to duck under it, Sarfaraz changed his mind and looked to guide the ball over the keeper’s head. He got decent enough contact, but the ball went straight to K Gowtham at fine leg.

Delhi Capitals director of cricket Sourav Ganguly defended the Indian batters ahead of the team’s first home game against holders Gujarat Titans, at Ferozeshah Kotla ground on Tuesday.

“Everyone has to learn to play against fast bowling. These batters are good. Shaw has scored runs against genuine pace in the past. It was just one ball that went through him. You have got to give credit to Wood for the way he bowled. It was one of those days where they got out,” Ganguly told reporters on Monday.

“Even Mitch Marsh, who has played fast bowling all his life, got out early (first ball, to Wood). That happens.”

There’s likely to be greater focus on Sarfaraz this season given that he’s keeping wicket in the absence of the injured Rishabh Pant. Though the 25-year-old donned the gloves for Mumbai in Vijay Hazare Trophy last season, he is prone to mistakes as a makeshift gloveman. In Lucknow, he missed the stumping of Nicholas Pooran when on 10 off Kuldeep Yadav (he made a 21-ball 36). Ganguly backed Sarfaraz, saying his batting will be the main focus.

“The game has changed. You look at keepers who can bat. It’s an all-round position. Sarfaraz has kept wicket for Mumbai this season. At this level, obviously the pressure is different. But he has kept in just one match. You can't pass judgement on him so quickly,” Ganguly said.

Ganguly though was cryptic when asked if Sarfaraz will last the entire season as keeper. “You will find out tomorrow,” he said.

The only other Indian wicketkeeper in the Delhi Capitals squad is 20-year-old Abishek Porel, who was recently brought in as Pant's replacement. The Bengal cricketer has played just three T20s.

